Mpumalanga Vigilante: Elderly Woman Accused of Arresting Nearly 100 Men in Hilarious TikTok Video
- A man posted a video sharing a report about an elderly woman in Mpumalanga, accused of taking the law into her own hands
- The woman reportedly went on a vigilante rampage, where she apprehended people for supposed criminal activity
- The South African's shared their thoughts on the elderly woman who was reportedly determined to deal with criminal behaviour on her own
A TikTok video about a woman from Nelspruit who turned into a crime Fighter cracked up people. The video shared by a man on TikTok made South Africans laugh.
People were in stitches as the man explained the story of a woman who had enough of crime. TikTok viewers shared their reactions to details about the woman who allegedly broke the law.
In a TikTok video by @quintisjacobs man shared that a 46-year-old woman in Mpumalanga allegedly arrested 98 people. The woman who took some men into her custody, for drinking and other misdemeanours that she determined warranted arrest. The lady said she wanted to rid her community of rapists and other criminals.
South Africa appreciates vigilante
Many people commented on the video by @quintisjacobs, showing support for the woman even though she broke the law. Online joked that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was envious of the work she did:
miss nia was curious about how she operated:
"How did she arrest all those 98 men?? 😭"
Zipporah🇿🇦 wanted to support the woman fed up with crime:
"Let's sign a petition for her release."
Venessa joked about SAPS stopping her
"Is the police jealous?"
mjizzle was amused by details about the woman:
"She's a cop, prosecutor, jury and judge, all in one 😂"
Easy Slimming 🇿🇦 was in stitches 55 over the vigilante:
"She works faster than the actual cops 🤣😬🤣"
Carmen Sandiego was amused by the woman's pastime:
"God forbid a woman has hobbies."
SALTEDCARAMEL🍮 wrote:
"She took 16 days of activism very seriously."
azania_mskt appreciated the woman's crime-fighting efforts:
"The only person who takes the count ry seriously."
Girlnextdoor wanted to know who reported the lady to the police:
"Who snitched?"
Portia Dhlamini was amazed by the claims about the woman:
"Did she do it alone? How?"
noloo_mbatha 🇿🇦 also supported the woman:
"I don’t see the problem 👀"
Neo.Lee was stunned by allegations about the lady:
"I thought this was a joke🤣🤣🤣This can't be real right?"
Ellie applauded the woman for arresting people:
"This Lady is a Legend 🙌🏻 Proudly South African 🙌🏻 🇿🇦"
