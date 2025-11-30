A video went viral as it showed South African Police Service (SAPS) officers hard at work

The police force had to deal with an allegedly drunk man who caused trouble for them on the road

South Africans were amused by the video of the SAPS trying to get control of a rowdy situation

In a TikTok video, the SAPS were caught on camera doing their job. The officers were confronting a man who was not keen to talk.

SAPS struggled to get control of an allegedly drunk man. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The clip of the police officers trying to restore order amassed thousands of likes. South Africans were eager to see if the SAPS would be able to get a handle on a man accused of breaking the law.

A TikTok video by @newsnexussa, police at Durban Florida Road, KZN, dealt with an alleged drunk driver trying to escape from their custody. The suspect was apprehended at 02:30 am and took off running when police approached him. At first, he apologised loudly until he slipped away and started running. The man who tried to run away from charges of drunk driving eventually got caught by officers who pursued him on foot.

South Africans expect a lot from SAPS officers. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa stunned by SAPS vs alleged drunk driver

Online users were amazed that the police had a hard time catching the man. TikTok viewers flooded the comments on @newsnexussa's post with thoughts on how the police officers handled the foot chase. Watch the video of the police chasing the man by clicking here.

Verushka Moretti was not impressed by SAPS:

"You are trying to tell me a drunk person is running faster than sober police officers👀😂"

Lwazie wrote:

"That is why fitness is important, how can a drunk person run faster than a sober police for this long🤔"

J@kes commented:

"The camera woman on heels is faster than the police👠😂"

Corry could imagine SAPS officers were annoyed he ran away:

"They're just more mad that he made them run😭"

Andrew said:

"So a drunk guy outran so many cops!! Guys, we need to start taking our professions seriously!"

mother reflected on the dangers of drunk driving:

"Eish. The saddest thing about drunk driving is. You will never know when your actions will hurt someone else."

GuerillaGripEnjoyer added:

"Corruption is saving unfit officers from unemployment. If regular physicals were conducted, the majority of officers would fail to meet minimum requirements."

Lady-Dene said:

"The moment they started chasing after him, I knew they were going to moer him when they caught him...Cause he made them run, and South Africa police and running don't go together.😭"

Tia Manye added:

"Lol, shame man, I would’ve let him go. Uya xolisa guys 🤣. But you see the camera lady running in those heels? I respect her."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

South Africans were amused by a video of law enforcement doing drills and one officer getting lost.

People were stunned by a TikTok video of a SAPS member who danced dup a storm.

SAPS officers made a little child's day by stopping to pay him some attention in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News