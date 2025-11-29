A man who was in Johannesburg traffic recorded a TikTok video that left many people amused

The creator was in a car and noticed that one of the displays for adverts to motorists was not working properly

The TikTok video that the man shared about a technical blunder on a billboard received a lot of views on the video platform

A Johannesburg man had people laughing after sharing a bizarre billboard that he saw. The post the man shared attracted attention from many.

JA ohannesburg billboard's malfunction made South Africans laugh in TikTok video. Image: Free Pik / Lukas Hartmann / Pexels

The video of the man's hilarious highway sighting amassed thousands of likes. Many commented on the video with jokes about the viral moment in Johannesburg.

In a video, @ambani_nel shared that he saw a billboard that had a technical malfunction. The screen was blue and showed the Windows loading icon. His caption joked that the IT person responsible for the billboard was not going home until he fixed it.

The mishap with a Johannesburg billboard amused South Africa in TikTok video. Image: Freepik

South Africa jokes about the billboard

Online users were in stitches over the billboard with the notorious 'blue screen of death' (BSOD), which appears for system crashes.HP reported that BSOD can be due to many issues, such as hardware or software issues or driver issues. Online users were amused and made jokes, imagining the stress the billboard caused. Watch the video of the billboard and read people's comments below:

Felix advised the tech person:

"They must just unplug the billboard and plug it again."

Nhlakanipho Dlamini wrote:

"An Incident has been logged and escalated and every 10mins emails are flooding asking about the status update. Wehhh!!!😩"

realvallerievaal imagined the employee responsible was going through a lot:

"That time the relationship is in ICU, promised the partner to be home early and talk to fix it."

ZINTLE💚 joked about BDOS:

"Unplug and replug.. long press F5 . Then boom its stucked on welcome screen or comes back zoomed out.. yooh 😂😂"

Molebogeng (kaone) Onalenna 🌸 was amused:

"The background song is making it worse “akalali.” 😭✋🏾

NgamShiShi said:

"He surely did it working remotely with the assistance of the security guard to confirm if it is working😂"

King Nino said:

"The mistake he just made was to reboot it 🔥🤣🤣🤣Now windows need an update.🤣😢"

Peter moloto wrote:

"Things like this I just switch it off and sort it out tomorrow morning,it's not like is carrying life😂"

Man in black ⚫️ commented:

"Thinking someone is fixing that bill board while someone is busy creating a software to fix it automatically it does that again 😭"

ny B wrote:

"This reminds me of how i stayed for 24 hours without sleep, I model ingasebenzi 😭😭 ingavumi ngisho uku- deployer 😭. I almost died on day 😭"

