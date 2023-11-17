A video on TikTok is of one gent claiming that he recorded a magical moment and is sure he saw giants

The TikTok video went viral as people watched the clip eager to see if the man actually had reason to believe there were giants

Many people were fascinated by the video, with some arguing whether or not giants actually existed

A man's TikTok video shows a strange sighting. The clip of the man thinking he was looking at giants went viral.

A man in Cape Town man made a TikTok video saying he saw giants. Image @brownfitboy

The video of the man's supposed discovery received more than 20,000 likes. Hundreds of people in the comments were arguing and whether or not giants actually exist.

Man in Cape Town alleges he saw giants

The video by @brownfitboy is his recording of what he thinks are three giants in action. The clip, of the horizon at sea, shows huge figures that appear to be moving.

South Africans debate over giants

The comments section of the TikTok video became a battleground for those arguing over the existence of giants. While some expressed scepticism, others debated the legitimacy of the sighting, with suggestions that the man should have gone closer for a clearer view

TD said:

"Where's the people who have the phones with cameras that can zoom to the moon?! ."

SK wrote:

"Well, I zoomed in but it looks like pillars to me. I know there have been bones and skulls of giants found and reports. I believe if... but not this."

Rudy Mundo was filled with doubt:

"Why do these giants just show up in public? Are they afraid of us tiny people?"

Megan commented:

"People who don’t believe giants are real are the same people who think we’re alone in the universe."

Dhongren joked:

"I'm one of the Giants..."

Angel spotted at an event

In a related TikTok video, people wondered if they witnessed the supernatural. An edited clip shows an angel forming in the sky.

Venda lady's "powers" in hilarious vlog has SA laughing

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were amused to see a woman playing into Venda people's supposed notoriety for witchcraft. The lady made of vlog pretending that she has supernatural powers.

The funny video got over 6 000 likes and comments from amused viewers. Many were happy to play along with the TikTok creator's jokes.

A funny lady on TikTok @madmixture_ used her Venda heritage to make content. In the video, she got through her day using her powers. With clever editing, the stunner made it look like she could make objects levitate, summon lightning using her hands, and so much more.

