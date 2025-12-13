A woman who has been part of a stokvel showed people how much she got after she contributed a few hundred rands

The lady posted TikTok videos of the groceries that her stokvel could afford for each member

Online users reacted to a video of the ladies doing grocery shopping, and they were brutally honest

In a video on TikTok, a woman showed people she was a part of a stokvel. The lady wanted people to see everything she got for the amount she paid per month since January 2025.

A woman showed the stokvel groceries she received for hundreds of rands per month. Image: @teacher.of.the.deaf

Source: TikTok

In the video of the woman unpacking all the food from her stokvel received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the woman's video, speculating about whether getting her money is worth it.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @teacher.of.the.deaf posted that she paid R300 per month to her stokvel. The lady packed a pile of groceries, which included basics such as maize meal, rice, cooking oil, and flour in bulk. They were also household cleaning items in toiletries included in the groceries.

Stokvels focused on groceries help members afford expenses in the festive season. Image: Gustavo Fring

Source: UGC

South Africans divided over stokvel groceries

Some people thought that she could have gotten more groceries if @teacher.of.the.deaf saved R3 000 for 12 months. Others argued that she got her money's worth. Watch the woman's video of her stokvel and read people's comments below:

Sphesihle_hlatshwayo said"

"The way my suitcase to res would be so heavy 😭 oil, washing powder, green bars 🔥🤏❤️"

nhlanhla2910 commented:

"I don’t use flour, I want All Gold tomato sauce, and I use the no-name brands for dishwashing. Angeke ngilunge kulezinto mina."

PoshQueen added:

"This is proper, she will be just buying isishebo for six months."

chazswartz added:

"Chomi, where y'all located, and can people from other areas also join?"

kingmobinara said:

"This stokvel thing doesn't make sense at... why buy food only in December?"

@nolo012 commented:

"This is by far my favourite skokvel that makes sense, and it is affordable🔥"

Lungsta added:

"She got her basics, which will save her a few months."

tumelosedibe8 gushed:

"Love this❤️How is the taste of that tomato sauce? Bought 2 I regret shem."

NonhlanhlaMsibi11 added:

"This is the best I've seen so far. These other ones don't buy important items. nikuphi bangani for lesi ese R500."

Ernestine admired the woman's stokkvel groceries:

"Please, next time, do not save the whole year just to buy food 😢"

