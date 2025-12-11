A man posted a TikTok video telling people that joining a stokvel was worth it

The man shared a video telling people how much money he was getting after becoming a part of a savings group

People were amazed as they discussed how effective joining a stokvel can be

A man on TikTok told people about how much money he made throughout the year. The man posted a video detailing how much he got after joining a stokvel.

Man delighted by stokvel payout. Image: @katlego_kala

Source: TikTok

The video of the man talking about his finances received thousands of likes. Many commented on the guy's video, curious to know more about his earnings after being part of a stokvel.

In a video on TikTok, a man posted that he was excited that his stokvel was due to pay him out thousands. He contributed varying amounts throughout the year, and he was due to get R51 000 with more on top because of interest. The man said he was celebrating within Magnum as he raved that joining the stokvel was more than worth it. He shared that he did it by opening a stokvel account with a financial service provider.

The man showed others how he manages his money as someone in his thirties. Image: Anna Nekrashevich

Source: UGC

South Africa and amazed by stokvel

Many people commented on the man @katlego_kala'svideo, impressed by how much he made. Online users commented on the video discussing the impact of stokvels on their lives. Watch the video about how much he made in his stovel below:

Mrs MoM applauded the woman:

'Well done 👏👏 My husband and I have been part of two stokvels since our son started school - Next week school fees, stationery and uniform will be sorted for the whole year."

llaxymoe asked:

"How do I join?"

Katlego Kevin Kalaeamotho, the creator, answered:

"By opening a stokvel account with an FSP and starting to put money in there. 😊"

Angel❤️ shared her stovel experience:

"Seating at R48k bc I started late, told my mom I am broke, as a result, I asked my dad for transport money, now they think I’m addicted to gambling. They called a pastor on me, have been praying for something of which I don’t do😂😭"

Casper was amazed:

"R51 000? How much did you contribute every month to reach R51 000?"

Katlego Kevin Kalaeamotho, the TikTokker, answered:

"I never had a standard amount, but it was never less than R500."

🌹❤️sibongileAlakhe🌹❤️ applauded the man:

"Me watching as a 22-year-old that saved R5400 from the small allowance I get from my mom."

.baby✨ shared:

"Invested with Sasol in June and I’m getting my interest + what I invested, so basically R60k+ oh my chommie ke phodile 😭🤏🏽🔥"

Lerato Bbyphat Po650 added:

"My stokvel paid out R21, 300, and it all went to my daughter's school and transport fees for the whole of 2026."

