A TikTok creator posted about the condition of a road in Alexandra township after heavy rains

The TikTok turned humorous after showing people how terrible the road was, and he put the blame on the government

People were in stitches after the man complained about the terrible road in the first structure in the township

A man posted a TikTok video of a badly damaged road he came across. The man posted about the road, and he had some hilarious commentary.

The man had people laughing as he shared his thoughts on the state of the road after having rain.

The video of the man received thousands of likes on social media. Online users were amused after the man pointed fingers at the government. People commented on the video, adding their own criticisms of the South African government.

In a TikTok video reposted by @newsnexussa, a man shared the road he found a speed hump had moved following some flooding in the Alexandra township. The gent chastised the ANC, saying that they were the reason why the speed hump moved. The road appeared to be in bad condition, and he kept pointing out that it was due to a backlog of service delivery.

South Africa amused by man

Online users thought the man blaming the ANC for the bad roads was hilarious. Soon enough, people joined in and made fun of the terrible road conditions in the post by @newsnexussa. Many people complained that the ANC did not take care of neighbourhoods. Watch the video of the men showing the damaged speed hump:

Meelz commented:

"People in Alex aren’t angry, shame. There’s not a SINGLE good road there 😔"

Florence Tsaoane wrote:

"It's too early in the morning bafwethu like honestly😂kahleni bo."

Jack_Mahlatjie was stunned by the terrible road:

"I’m the first in my generation to see such🤣"

Ayandamkatshana18 was amused by the man's jokes:

" 'Bayifakile abantu be ANC'😭."

larger was puzzled by the moving speed hump:

"They used eyelash glue."

ashdenny wrote:

"This is the funniest thing I have seen all year. Can we just close December already?"

atzo wrote:

"The thing is, you guys are blocking drain storage. What do you expect?"

use Mamhlungu was amused:

"Abantu be ANC idrama engaka😂"

Mission statement wondered:

"But why would they put a speed bump on top of brick paving?"

T.K was amused:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa 😂"

Lebo Molemane said:

"I’m the first in my family to see this!"

vidahnomsakhumalo🇿🇦 was amused:

"I'm laughing cause I'm shocked, and the voiceover is making it worse! 😭🤣"

ezrawagas was puzzled by the road:

"😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣haybo kanti yini?"

🌸Ayanda🌸 wondered:

"Why would they install a speed hump on top of bricks😂"

Mr Inno was stunned by the video:

"Lo😂😂 you will not believe this without a video evidence 😅"

Thami Mtshilo added:

"So it's a hump on top of a brick path road😂nice 1 maqabane💪amandla."

