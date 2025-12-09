A Mochachos restaurant in the KwaZulu-Natal province shared good news about one of their employees

According to the post, he achieved success during his employment, but the layout of the poster resembled something more sombre

Members of the online community gathered in the post to share laughter after seeing the chicken restaurant's comical announcement

Online users laughed after seeing a man's work achievement poster.

Mochachos Gateway in uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, left local internet users in stitches when they announced that one of their workers achieved 'employee of the month' status. What got them bursting at the seams was the fact that the layout of the poster of achievement resembled a pamphlet usually handed out at funerals.

On 5 December, 2025, the Mexican-inspired chicken restaurant uploaded a photo of their employee Shivam Aswal, with two doves on either side and a sky blue background. The poster read:

"We would like to inform everyone that our employee Shivam has been our employee of the month. Congratulations, and keep aiming higher."

The young man reassured people in the comments, adding with a chuckle:

"I am alive now."

The poster displayed an incredible marketing tactic and certainly entertained the online community.

Mochachos' poster gets a laugh

The viral post prompted thousands of social media users to head over to the comment section with jokes and laughter.

People online couldn't help but laugh at the clever marketing.

@.kiyarapretorius added humour under the post and said:

"Rest in congratulations."

@user939299991003 jokingly stated:

"Thoughts and prayers with the family during this fantastic achievement."

@nawaz_45 also joked around and wrote:

"You will be missed dearly, brother. Stay strong, and congratulations on everything you have achieved. See you at work on Monday."

@lenash.probert, confused at first, remarked with a laugh:

"What in the rest in praises is this? I was ready to come read other stories. Congratulations, you nearly won my sadness. Not okay."

A humorous @jacqueline790404 added in the comments:

"Deepest congratulations to you and your loved ones. May the pay increase carry you through this time."

@reen_1985 noted in jest:

"Rest in success, champ. You have ascended to greatness, where you are now thriving in peace. You didn't pass away, you passed us all, and we gather here today to celebrate your promotion. Rest in achievements."

@kokosaurus89 told the online crowd:

"This comment section did not disappoint at all! You guys have no business being this funny! Everyone in this comment section deserves an award."

Take a look at the TikTok post on Mochachos Gateway's account below:

