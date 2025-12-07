A South African in the KZN region left people stunned after showing how terrible a recent hailstorm was in the area

A post on Facebook was a hit after a man recorded a hailstorm in Kamberg Valley, KZN Midlands. Social media users gave people a close look at how dangerous the storm was.

Video shows large hailstones falling in KZN. Image: Ndumiso Mvelase / Royce McCain

The photos on videos of hail received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, in complete awe of the natural phenomenon.

In photos and videos on Facebook, Royce McCain showed people that the hailstones that fell in Durban were serious. Some of the bigger hailstones were the size of an egg. Photos showed massive hailstones with jagged edges, and one video showed how serious the storm was.

Hailstones caused severe damage in parts of the country. Gauteng was also affected, and heavy rain caused flooding for some residents around the country. The University of Pretoria reported that large hailstones form when strong air currents carry water droplets into the sky (an updraft), where they freeze. The droplets then fall back with downdrafts and up again, creating a cycle which creates larger hailstones.

Severe storms in South Africa caused damage in KZN and Gauteng areas. Image: Nondumiso Mvelase / Pexels

South Africa amazed by giant hail stones

Many people commented on the video of the hail recorded by Royce McCain and were floored by the size. Watch the video of the hail below and see the photos of the hail by clicking here.

Richard Daniel Crosson shared his experience with hail:

"My plants got destroyed with the hail we had in Pretoria."

Karin Louw lamented over the hailstorm:

"That sound on the roof is terrible when you are a farmer."

Veronica Bowers was amazed by the size of hailstones:

"Gosh, that's big ."

Molweni - Kamberg Valley B&B says:

"We got back to plenty of hail damage! Hope you guys are okay!"

Richard Solomon insisted that hail was unusual in Durban:

"Wow. I don't remember a year with so much hail - from KZN to Pretoria, and I'm old. I think the last time I saw hail near Durban was about two years ago near Westville. But we haven't had hail in Durban for years, thank goodness. Stay safe if you are in areas that are being affected by severe weather."

Grobbie CH exclaimed:

"The poor birds and animals. "

Phyllis Lane Schenk added:

"Those are the ones that cause so much damage. When they are all jaggered."

