Storms in the Gauteng area resulted in damage in some parts of Johannesburg

A TikTok video showing an area badly affected by the rain in Midrand left many people concerned

TikTok viewers were stunned by the damage to people's property, which was obvious in the clip

South Africans were stunned by the severity of Johannesburg's storms. A TikTok video from the Midrand area showed some of the havoc caused by storms.

Cars were underwater near a bridge in Johannesburg. Image: @precious_ratau

Source: TikTok

The clip that circulated on TikTok urging the public to check on loved ones amassed thousands of likes. People commented on the video, mortified by the effects of the storm.

In a TikTok video by @precious_ratau, a recording shows the disaster caused by severe rainfall in Johannesburg. The clip showed a VW Polo that was submerged in the river and other vehicles with only the roofs visible above water.

Heavy rain in Johannesburg often causes flooding in some areas. Image: Nur Andi Ravsanjani Gusma / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa stunned by submerged cars

People were stunned by the chaotic scene @precious_ratau shared on TikTok. Viewers speculated about the cars and how chilling it all looked. Watch the video of the cars underwater below:

Dee said:

"I'm so scared of water, I'd be traumatised finding myself in this situation 😫"

Gcino Mokoena wrote:

"I wonder how those cars end up there, or did the drivers try to drive through the flooded road?🤔"

Xc!!!! added:

"People always find humour when floods hit KZN, not knowing these floods can literally affect anyone and any province anytime."

inegugus2 commented:

"I need to take swimming lessons ASAP, looks like the climate change is very bad."

munch was worried:

"I speak protection over their life in Jesus' name, Amen."

MatomeLodrique shared:

"I saw this at Midrand today, driving at N1 south and called emergency, I'm sure they got helped."

Ropesman 😎 applauded the Toyota:

"That Toyota needs a brave man to drive it out of there; it's still idling."

isah skinny glen added:

"Toyota it's a strong brand. Look at that venture wipers still operate."

Sebz claimed to have had a close call in the area:

"I nearly drowned as well yesterday with Uber the way I cried😫And the driver was so patient with me and calmed me down."

BlakkPain said:

"Midrand is the worst when it comes to these sorts of floods. The drainage systems here don’t work at all, and this is the worst result I’ve seen. Imagine, if you go through this bridge, there’s a police station and a fire station."

khumibear commented:

"Now I see why people need to produce their matric results, it's been pouring well before the prayer day held on Sunday."

