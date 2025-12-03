A TikTok video showed Mpumalanga residents at a concert where things seemed to get out of hand

Men and women scattered in different directions amid commotion at the concert on 29 November and 30 November 2025

South Africans commented on the video showing the disastrous scene that broke out at the music event

TikTok viewers were amazed by a clip of people turning on each other at a concert at Mbombela Stadium. Chaotic scenes unfolded in a video showing 013 Summer Blaze concert goers in a clash.

The 013 Summer Blaze concert in Mpumalanga was a disaster as attendees became unruly. Images: @xolanimashigo

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the Mpumalanga event plunging into chaos amassed thousands of likes. People were stunned by the clip of the attendees of the 013 Summer Blaze festival that went viral.

A post on TikTok by @xolanimashigo showed people in Mpumalanga at a concert where some men were hurling bottles. No one was struck or injured in the clip, but attendees were running away while people off-camera tossed more bottles.

Summer Blaze 2025 was at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. Image: / Paballo Thekiso

Source: Getty Images

South Africa puzzled by Mpumalanga concert

Online users speculated about the video by @xolanimashigo, showing people turning on each other. People were unimpressed by the unruly behaviour of others in the video. Watch the video of the concert mess below:

Bruce wrote:

"This 013 Summer Blaze always ends like this."

spikiri said:

"We have to admit there's a lot of dark spirit in the groove."

@Felicia_Msibi❤️ wrote:

"013 Summer blaze lost its meaning, tickets must be R400 next year ngeke this is not on."

Qhawe Mac said:

"Anyone noticing the guy sitting in the middle unbothered 😭"

Taki_ added:

"We are not animals, we don’t want to be called an animal by any person, yet our actions say otherwise sometimes… we try to beat the allegations, but it’s behaviours like this that just take us backwards."

Lihle Nyezi commented:

"Most of the events don't allow bottles to avoid such 😳"

Georgie added:

"Firstly... how did this event allow bottles in? It's 2025, bottles at events have been discontinued."

Tebza commented:

"Then, when I don't go to places like this because I am an indoor person, we are being called boring, I'm happy to be a boring person. Let me go and make cup of tea."

kgotso🥰 wrote:

"I'm so happy I'll be spending this festive season just having fun indoors💜, no family gathering, no gallivanting around, especially with fake friends, I'm gonna be in my comfort zone, safe and enjoying myself 🍸"

Dumisani Ngcobo Radebe added:

"We saw bottles flying and we grabbed our cooler boxa nd left yoj... We didn't even know what was happening de because we were sitting far from that area."

kinky naughty Jaymanual said:

"Thank god 🙏🙏 I Neva become a Grove person thank god 🙏🙏 I don't drink alcohol I'm so happy I'm a person who likes to keep to him self nje I Neva experience places like that iyooh."

