A TikTok video of people coming across a broken-down Savanna delivery truck went viral

The clip captured residents having their unlimited fill of the alcoholic beverage without paying

Online users shared their thoughts on the people who were happily looting and caught on camera

Another incident of looting went viral on TikTok. The delivery truck was filled with packs of Savanna.

The clip of the truck getting looted amassed a lot of attention and got thousands of likes. TikTok viewers flooded the comments, and some criticised the residents who lost it over Savanna.

In a TikTok video by @newsnexussa, residents were getting six packs of Savanna. Multiple people appeared on camera carrying up to four six packs of the cider. The delivery truck in the background was tilted and looked like it got involved in an accident. One of the residents in the clip exclaimed: "Yooh, Savanna!".

South Africa slams Savanna looters

People commented on the video, criticising the people who rushed to get free Savanna. Others cracked jokes about the looters who scrambled to get the free alcohol. Looting is a criminal offence in South Africa, according to Vuk'uzenzele. One of the most well-known looting protests was over the 2022 July Unrest in Durban. A man who looted Woolworths groceries and was caught on camera went on a lengthy trial. He was sentenced to house arrest and went viral for the crime, being dubbed the Woolworths looter. Watch the video of the people looting Savanna below:

Oom J commented:

"😭They don’t learn 😭faces and registration numbers are the easiest to get arrested."

Basson Kruger was not impressed:

"This is why SA will remain a third-world lawless country. The examples are set by Government leaders."

Farid Tayob added:

"What we are looking at is a product of government and political leaders in parties rotten to the core. What are people to do?"

Apple User1995001 reflected:

"Insurance for goods on a truck in SA must be astronomical! The way this is just accepted as normal is so depressing."

🇿🇦MAV Hunting Safaris🇿🇦 wondered:

"Stealing is a crime in South Africa, so why are they not arrested? You have their faces on video."

monareng264 remarked:

"A few years back, we had Affirmative Shopping in KZN, and the looters were jailed on video evidence. A few years after the event, as we speak, some are still doing time."

Others were less harsh on the looters:

user9872594029 admitted:

"Nna I would go guys I won't act innocent 😭"

Gerald argued:

"Insurance pays out the load, that's why the public can pick up as much as they want to. They actually help clean the accident side."

