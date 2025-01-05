South Africans had a good laugh when a swarm of bees attacked looters and members of the South African Police Service

The incident happened in KwaZulu-Natal after a beer truck overturned on the highway

When residents tried to loot, the bees stung them, and netizens joked about the incident

SA laughed when bees attacked looters. Images: Viesinsh and The Good Brigade

KWAZULU-NATAL—A swarm of bees came to the rescue of a looted truck in KwaZulu-Natal. Members of the South African Police Service were also not spared their attack.

Bees attack looters, cops

@MDNnewss posted a video on X. The incident happened in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. It's unclear when the incident took place. In the video, the narrator notes that bees are attacking the community and police members on the scene.

A police officer runs from the scene, battling to keep the bees from attacking her. A few members of the community who tried to loot the truck escaped. They, too, try to fight the bees.

Watch the video here:

Looting incidents in 2024

Cape Town residents looted a Simba Chips truck in Uitsig in July, and the incident went viral

The following month, Mpumalanga residents looted an atchaar truck that overturned on the road

In October, residents of Magabeni in KwaZulu-Natal looted a meat truck

South Africans make jokes

Netizens laughed at the video and the victims.

Tebogo Koma said:

"We need those bees at the northern border between SA and Zimbabwe."

ALootaContinua said:

"BEE that actually works."

JN said:

"Simple and so effective. CIT companies, couriers etc., should maybe look into this. They can create bee armies."

Jarryd said:

"These companies should start transporting bees with their shipments."

StheMbhazo asked:

"Where is the driver coming from? I want him to come work at my workshop."

Looters prevent EMS from assisting accident victims

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that residents of an Eastern Cape community prevented emergency personnel from attending an accident scene. An accident happened on the R72 near King Phalo Airport.

While emergency personnel tried to make their way to the accident scene, motorists and community members flocked to the overturned truck. They looted its contents, and South Africans slammed them.

