As the festive season approaches, holiday makers start making heir ways to the beach for some much needed relax and relaxation

This festive season, beach goers are cautioned against swimming in 15 Durban beaches due to poor water quality

The eThekwini municipality however assured the public that its beaches are safe this festive season

DURBAN- Beach goers are advised to avoid 15 Durban beaches whose water quality showed poor bacterial levels, this festive season., however the eThekwini municipality has assured the public that the beaches are safe during this festive season.

According to The Citizen, the municipality conducted water quality tests on 12 and 26 November 2025, show E. coli and Enterococcus levels far above international standards. This raised severe concerns that over the mount of feacal matter in the water especially during the coming festive season.

The 15 Beaches mentioned are:

Westbrook

Casuerina (Tongaat)

La Mercy

Umdloti Tidal Area

Umdloti main

Umdloti South

Umhlanga Rocks Bronze, Main, Granny’s Pool and Lighthouse

Glenashley

Virginia

Beachwood

Umlaas

Umkomaas

Most beaches that are unsafe are flagged as in Durban's north coast unsafe, such as Westbrook, where E. coli levels reached 909 cfu/100ml and Enterococcus 1 725 cfu/100ml on 25 November. According to water quality standards, the results rate as “poor”.

eThekwini Municipality assures the public that the beaches are safe

The municipality released a statement informing the public and the 1.3 million visitors expected that they have taken extensive measures to ensure holidaymakers and visitors enjoy a pleasant festive season in Durban. They also provided information on water quality, stating:

"The beach water quality is continuously monitored by a team of expert scientists at all beaches to ensure that Durban complies with water quality and safety standards. Currently, all 23 bathing beaches are safe for swimming following recent tests."

The municipality cautioned beach goers against swimming under the influence of alcohol and diving off the pier.

