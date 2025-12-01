The City of Tshwane was battered by a heavy storm, which led to infrastructure damage and roads blanketed by ice

Residents are on high alert after the South African Weather Service warned of more heavy rains for the area

The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was also battered by golf ball-sized hail, which caused destruction in the area

Parts of Pretoria were battered by a bad hailstorm, which caused destruction and left roads blanketed by ice. Image: @AniskaBerry/ Suburban Control Centre (Facebook)

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Residents of Tshwane remain on high alert for further hailstorms after the area was struck by a bad one on Sunday, 30 November.

A severe storm on Sunday night, which was accompanied by heavy rainfall and hail, caused damage across the City of Tshwane.

The storm didn’t just cause damage to households and infrastructure, but also blanketed roadways, causing chaos for motorists. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported, despite the extent of the chaise caused by the sudden storm.

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Pretoria

The hailstorm, which continued into the early hours of Monday, 1 December 2025, caused significant damage across several neighbourhoods. Windows were smashed, some roofs collapsed, and streets were covered in ice chunks.

The City of Tshwane has now urged residents to remain vigilant, as the South African Weather Services predicted that there is a 60% chance of rain for the area on Monday.

Several parts of Pretoria were blanketed by ice following the storm. Image: Storm Report SA

Source: Facebook

Nana Radebe-Kgiba, the spokesperson for Emergency Services, confirmed that no significant injuries were reported after the storm, but warned that there could be worse weather to come.

"Severe thunderstorms can cause localised flooding, damaging winds, hail, lightning strikes, and disruptions to traffic.

Residents are advised to stay indoors where possible, avoid metal objects, and refrain from outdoor activities such as fishing or golfing during storms. Crossing flooded roads, bridges, or streams is strongly discouraged," she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Midlands battered by heavy storm

Pretoria wasn’t the only area battered by heavy storms recently. On Friday, 28 November 2025, residents in the uMshwathi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) experienced a storm which left widespread destruction. Golf ball-sized hail battered the area, caving in roofs and shattering windows.

The storm comes not long after heavy rains in the area led to flooding, which claimed one life. Two people are still missing, and more than 100 families have been displaced at the Shiyabazali Informal Settlement following the storm.

Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, KZN Transport and Human Settlements Member of the Executive Council (MEC), Siboniso Duma, and the Mayor, Mandla Zondi, will visit the affected area on 1 December to assess the extent of interventions made to the affected families.

Newcastle residents recall traumatic flooding

Residents of Newcastle in KZN spoke to Briefly News about the flooding that hit the area.

Numerous parts of the town experienced damage, as heavy rains led to severe flooding.

The area, and other parts of Northern KZN, has been hard hit by severe weather during the past month.

Source: Briefly News