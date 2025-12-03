A woman posted a TikTok video showing people the purchases her stokvel made in preparation for December

The member of the stokvel group that focused on making year-end gatherings cheaper impressed people

Online users were in awe of the haul that the woman made her family ready for the braai season

A woman showed people the wonders that her stokvel did for her budget. The lady showed everything she received from her stokvel after contributing to the group for nearly 12 months.

A woman showed off the meat from her stokvel's savings. Image: @alyndale.machethe

Source: UGC

The video of the woman's stokvel haul received thousands of likes from online users. People were in awe of the size of her stokvel package.

In a TikTok video @alyndale.machethe, a woman showed people everything she got from her stokvel. The woman's group focused most on securing meat in time for the festive season. She and her partner unpacked their meat, including, racks of lamb, and , various parts of beef, into smaller packages for freezer storage.

In the comments section, the TikTokker explained that they contributed monthly for 11 months to buy one cow and share among four people. They split steak, t-bone, chuck, brisket, blade and stewing beef, brisket. For sheep, everyone received shanks, ribs, loin and shoulder chops, roast and stew. Everything came with offal, they shared the cow head and each for four heels from their sheep.

Woman's stokvel worked with an abbattoir for their meat purchases. Image: @alyndale.machethe

Source: UGC

South African stunned by stokvel meat haul

Online users were thoroughly impressed by the amount of meat the lady secured for her family with the stokvel. @alyndale.machethe's comments were filled with people impressed by the meat bargain she scored. Watch the video of her stokvel meat haul below:

Sibusiso Tshabalala commented:

"Hi sisi please plug in the details of the abattoir. It's so clean👌🏾👌🏾 the one we are using haikhona futhi ngathi they are chowing our meat lapho don't trust them anymore."

lekgarebe wrote:

"Don't forget to keep checking on the meat, the freezer is overloaded, its might not provide the chill, then the meat will rot…. There is no airflow. The meat looks good "

tukza14 added:

"Mara basadi ba important akere guys. Even though we treat them badly, these souls know how to make things happen. Ingane will be have a proper meal because women know how to handle money wisely, not all, but there are 98% of good women out there

user2774539611350 wrote:

"Guys, this is saving big time. You got my cut of meat in January and the list bag I used beginning of November, this is huge savings and people are sleeping on it... Some say the meat tastes bad after a while, which is not true... We all buy meat from shops and you think it's fresh, which is never the case.... Bid up, guys, well done 🥰"

dinny_one1 shared:

"Me My sisters and contributed R350 for 11 months, it was R15 400, 4 of us bought 1 cow and 40 chickens. It is definitely worth it."

Other Briefly News stories about stokvels

Source: Briefly News