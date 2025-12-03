A University of Fort Hare student shared a video showing how she used her NSFAS money to build a one-room home

The video showed her cleaning, plastering, painting, and even doing the electrical wiring herself

South Africans praised her for being financially intelligent and using her money wisely

A university student inspired people after she shared how she used her NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) money. TikTok user @phumla_pum posted a video on 30 November 2025 showing different scenes of the one-room home she built for herself using the money she received while studying at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape. The clip shows her cleaning out the one-room building after it's been plastered, with the four walls and aluminium roofing visible.

The video shows the walls still a bit wet from being plastered, then cuts to scenes of the room after it's been painted. She also films herself drinking a can of Coke while working on the room herself. One of the most impressive parts is when she installs the electrical wiring herself. She puts the wiring up on the roof and brings it down to make a plug point, carefully screwing the positive wire into the positive section and the negative wire into the negative section. She then tests whether electricity is coming through by plugging in a light bulb.

At the end of the video, she shows how her feet looked after doing all the work alongside the builders who helped construct the room. She did the cleaning, painting and wiring process herself, which left many viewers impressed by her hands-on approach to building her own space.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens reacted to TikTok user @phumla_pum's accomplishment, sharing praise and asking questions:

@samido_ said:

"Proud of you, my lady."

@pearl_sebatana asked:

"Hey sis, can you please share roughly how much it cost you to build that one room?"

@asiphilesakawuli gushed:

"Well done, Bhabha, you'll go far. We people know NSFAS is not much, but you are financially intelligent, keep it up. You will say you are working, and you will be paid for it❤️"

@mr_xolani wrote:

"At the moment I am working, but I don't have a house, well done gal 🥰🥰🥰"

@azande_magaba commented:

"Your mother gave birth to three in one body 👏👏she uses her mind, money and hands. You are far away from where you are going, my baby. Your stars chase the weave and edges."

@mthura_najazi added:

"You've worked hard, girls, show it off when you've finished it, and see how you're doing, 👍👍👍, I love your mind in life ❤️❤️"

What does NSFAS cover?

According to the NSFAS website, NSFAS is a government-funded programme that helps students from low-income families study at public universities or TVET colleges. To qualify, your household must earn R350,000 or less per year.

For university students, NSFAS pays for accommodation at the rates charged by the institution. It also provides several allowances: up to R7,500 a year for transport if you live within 40km of campus, a R15,000 living allowance, R5,200 for books, and a R2,900 personal care allowance for students in catered residences.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More university students in heartbreaking situations

