A woman from KwaZulu-Natal got people talking after she shared her method of protecting her car from hail. Facebook user Nosisa Sisa Mthombeni posted a video showing herself outside her home in Pietermaritzburg as large hailstones came down. She was trying to protect her VW vehicle from getting damaged by the hail, which you could see scattered on the ground.

In the clip, she puts a big sponge on the windscreen of the vehicle and covers the rest of the body with about four blankets. The blankets are lined up from the bonnet to the back of the vehicle. She tucks the blankets in to make sure the car is covered all over, with no spots where the hailstones can dent the vehicle. The glass, windows, windscreen, and top parts of the car body are all protected.

The video got over 1,000 comments as people shared their thoughts on her approach. Some were quite supportive of her method for protecting her vehicle, especially since she doesn't have a garage to park it in. The car was just standing out on the lawn at her home. Others felt bad that she had to go through all this effort to protect her vehicle. However, some people were confused, questioning why she didn't build a garage if she could afford to buy a car.

The debate showed the reality that many South Africans face when it comes to protecting their vehicles from extreme weather. With the country experiencing unpredictable weather patterns, including severe thunderstorms and hailstones, car owners without covered parking have to get creative to protect their investments.

South Africans share their thoughts

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the clip shared by Facebook user @Nosisa Sisa Mthombeni:

@sbusiso_dlamini asked:

"If you can afford to buy a car, why don't you build it a garage?"

@leonie_vermaak said:

"Shame, sister, I feel you on that. I had to do that plenty of times as well. Stay strong and be safe."

@shayiz_moloi wrote:

"Having a garage or a shelter for a car/s is mandatory nowadays. This weather is unpredictable."

@kent_goodcat added:

"It's worth the effort to try and protect your car."

@michael_jantjies questioned:

"Don't worry... Insurance will cover it... Why go through all of that? Or did you cancel yours?"

@cifonic_sphola_radebe asked:

"You'll adjust... My question is why are you paying insurance?"

@nokuthula_princess_msomi gushed:

"Good girl... I was running to cover my car in the carport. I understand and feel your pain."

@puleng_bafana_zulu suggested:

"Garage my sister, 20 bags or less."

More severe weather in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on SAWS issuing a Yellow Level warning for thunderstorms across South Africa.

recently reported on SAWS issuing a Yellow Level warning for thunderstorms across South Africa. Severe weather persisted in KZN, with residents cautioned to remain vigilant during the storms.

Zakes Bantwini's Mayonie Open Air Festival was abruptly ended due to a storm, leaving fans disappointed but safe.

