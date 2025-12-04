A woman’s surprising interaction with her massive pet snake quickly captured widespread attention on social media

Online users shared mixed reactions to the footage, with some praising her confidence while others admitted they were frightened

The viral video sparked renewed debate about the safety, risks, and responsibilities associated with keeping exotic pets

A woman has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online after sharing a video of her unusually calm interaction with her massive pet snake.

In the footage, originally posted on Facebook by the woman under the Facebook handle Kenziemaack, she can be seen sitting comfortably on the floor as the long snake slowly coils itself around her, weaving through her hair, across her face, and down her body in a manner that left viewers both amazed and unsettled.

The reptile appeared completely at ease, wrapping itself around her as though exploring familiar territory. Kenziemaack, equally relaxed, does not flinch or pull away at any moment. Instead, she continued to sit still while the snake formed a tangled loop in her hair before sliding across her shoulders and torso.

She captioned the video that she posted on October 30, 2025, saying:

"My babies do whatever they want 🥲."

The statement quickly intensified the reactions flooding the comment section. While some social media users applauded her bravery and expressed admiration for her bond with the animal, others admitted they were terrified just watching the scene.

Several said the clip made their skin crawl, while others joked that they would have sprinted out of the house if they had been faced with the same situation. A few questioned whether keeping such a large snake as a pet was safe, especially given how unpredictable exotic animals can be.

Despite the divided opinions, the video of the social media user Kenziemaack continued to gain traction, drawing thousands of views and sparking ongoing debate about the risks and responsibilities of owning exotic pets.

Social media users weigh in on the snake

The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snake, saying:

Brian T Loftus shared:

"They all do it. They have no boundaries."

Shannon Renner said:

"That one wanted to be your hair accessory is all, lol."

De'Netra Akamookie Adams expressed:

"Ohhhh wow, I’m so scared."

Phoebs Karauria stated:

"Yuck, too scary for me."

Andrei Nylund commented:

"Boa moment lol. They're just such curious and goofy snakes."

Watch the video below.

