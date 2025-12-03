Severe weather has been forecast for many towns in KwaZulu-Natal on December 3, 2025

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted that severe thunderstorms, excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours will be expected

Residents have been warned to remain vigilant and heed all warnings

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of KZN. Image:H. Armstrong Roberts/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to remain vigilant as severe weather persists in many parts of the province.

According to the SAWS Facebook page, the South African weather service has issued a level 1 warning for parts of the province on 3 December 2025.

SAWS issues a level 1 warning for the North Eastern regions of KZN

The weather service has warned that severe thunderstorms are predicted, including excessive hail, which could damage houses, cars, livestock and cause injuries in the region.

Furthermore, damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning are forecast.

Towns that are predicted include Durban, Nkandla and Newcastle. KZN Cogta has included parts of Umkhanyakude, Zululand, and Umzinyathi as those that can also possibly be affected.

The SA Weather Service's extended forecast predicts that the weather will last until 5 December 2025.

Warning throughout the country

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings throughout the country. Image: South African Weather Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The SA Weather Service predicts that Gauteng and Mpumalanga can expect partly cloudy to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Limpopo and the Northwest province are likely to have partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with scattered thunderstorms developing from early afternoon.

The Free State is also expected to have partly cloudy skies and isolated thundershowers in the northern region. Meanwhile, the extreme east will experience partly cloudy conditions and hot weather in the North Central region, with extremely high fire danger conditions anticipated.

Severe weather has been continuing to batter KZN

KZN has been rocked by severe, prolonged weather that has caused damaging floods and left devastation in its wake. Recent flooding in New Hanover led to the loss of one life when three people when were washed away in the flood on 24 November 2025. Severe damage was done to residential properties, with the KZN Human Settlements Department resolving to build temporary shelters for the victims

Recently, Briefly News reported that KZN was battered by heavy rainstorms, hail and severe flooding on 2nd December 2025. The flooding and hailstorms resulted in significant structural damage, mostly in Pietermaritzburg and Durban. The N3 at Town Hill had to be closed in both directions due to severe flooding, and motorists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

