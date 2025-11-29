A young woman, officially used to living on her university campus, showed people her home life

The university student posted a TikTok video of a scene of her neighbourhood that left her disturbed after returning home

South Africans chimed in on the relatable post that the young lady shared on the short-form video platform

TikTok viewers were thoroughly amused by a young lady who no longer saw her home the same way. The woman shared the surroundings she was in at home after coming from varsity.

A University student was stunned by her home township after living in res. Image: asandaa.nkuna

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video the young lady shared amassed thousands of likes from online users. Many shared their own experiences about living in the township.

A TikTok post by @asandaa.nkuna shared her point of view after coming home from living in a campus residence. She showed that she was surrounded by shacks, muddy unpaved roads and dilapidated buildings. Her caption expressed that even she was taken aback by the underdeveloped environment her family lives.

A University student showed that she goes back home, and it is by an informal settlement. Image: Tom Fisk

Source: UGC

South Africans stunned by university student's kasi

Online users could not help but joke about the lady's home. Many used the post as a way to encourage the student to work hard. Others were convinced that rural areas are in much better condition. Watch the video of her township and read the comments below:

Sunflower 🌻advised:

"😭😭Ufunde strong ke wena."

Kwandokuhle Njoli shared;

"I used to stay in a place like this and during school holidays my ex would pick me up to stay with him kubo cause he felt sad about my home situation 🤣"

TooG👀d added:

"I grew up endaweni enje, and I don't want to return no matter what 😭"

sethu_dladla exclaimed;

"Now this is the real ghetto 😭"

sihle wrote:

"I really need to count my blessings."

ashler🦢🫧🤍 added:

"I just know the best magwinyas are found here 😔🤏🏼"

Lesedi Mongatana remarked:

"The villages are even better 😩🤣"

Mapungubwe1200yrs Ago said:

'After this bese nisibenzise imali ka NASFAS to study anthropology and linguistics as ma."

Karabo Tshiamo Mosel wrote:

"Use this as a motivation to study harder, get a job far away from this place."

L E E G U M E D E💋! said:

"I’m not throwing shade, but I would die😭😭"

Tasha'scents had a different perspective:

"So people bathi you must study hard for what?????? This is Home 🤗, the best place to be unless you compare😂"

HeyItsT🧸 said:

"Yah no ngeke my ghettos are better I’ll start appreciating it more😭💔"

Aphiwe added:

:😂😭Yazi kodwa, we need to discuss indaba yokuvota and the conditions many South Africans are living in. Umuntu angaze alimale odakeni."

Other Briefly News stories about university students

Source: Briefly News