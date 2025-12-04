A Pretoria matric student shared her last school vlog showing herself driving a luxury vehicle to school

The video showed her packing her bag, driving through scenery and arriving at her private school

South Africans praised her humble responses in the comments, with many saying her parents raised her well

A student showing off the awards she won at school. Images: @geemelon_cosmetics

Source: TikTok

A matric student from Pretoria got people talking after she shared her last day of school. TikTok user @geemelon_cosmetics posted a video on 21 November 2025 with the caption:

"My last school vlog❤️ It has been a journey."

In the clip, the young woman is seen entering a Porsche, opening the back door to put in her bag and other essentials. She then starts the car and drives out of her home, passing scenery on the way to school.

The video shows her arriving at her high school and putting on her matric jacket before taking her school bag. She films herself studying, recording a scene in the bathroom, walking around the school and hanging out with her friends. She shows off a few last scenes from the school, stating that this is going to be the last day she spends as a matric student before closing.

Many people asked questions in the comment section, wanting to know how she's able to live such a lifestyle where she drives a Porsche to school and attends a well-known private school. She gave answers stating that her parents owned a few companies. Some people asked how she's in school when she has enough wealth to drive a Porsche, but she was very humble about it, stating that the car didn't belong to her and she still has to go to school, study and find out who she is and work hard to own her own things.

The student attended the Xanadu Private School. According to the school's website, the school follows the CAPS curriculum for grades 8 and 9. At the beginning of grade 10, they change over to the IEB Assessment Program. The school offers compulsory subjects including English, Afrikaans or isiZulu (online), and Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users reacted to the TikToker @geemelon_cosmetics' clip, sharing their support:

@berry_ asked:

"What do your parents do for a living?"

@simple_gent joked:

"That's it, I'm blocking TikTok on my kids' phones. I don't want them to know this is possible 😭😭"

@nnichume wrote:

"You drive yourself to school in a Porsche!!! Yoh!"

@poshy_ gushed:

"The respect you have for people is amazing. Lots of love and more blessings upon your life🥰🥰"

@teemorwatshehla said:

"Tell your parents that I'm up for adoption... 😭"

@thapelokaira commented:

"Your replies ❤️💐 are respectful, surely your parents did a great job raising you."

@hle_radebe added:

"Tell your parents we are proud."

@lulu_radebe said:

"The life that my daughter will be living 💕🌸🙂‍↕️"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

