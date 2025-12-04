Gcina Mkhize recently celebrated a small victory in her bid to win back her house after being evicted

The former Isibaya actress and her children were sent packing after the bank auctioned her home and eventually sold it to the highest bidder

With an update revealed on her case, the online community discussed the ongoing matter

Gcina Mkhize's case has been postponed.

Source: Twitter

South African actress Gcina Mkhize is fighting tooth and nail to win back her home after it was repossessed by the bank.

The former Isibaya star, known for her role as Khanyisile Majola-Ndlovu in the now-defunct soapie, reportedly won the first round in her bid to challenge the decision by the bank to auction her house without her knowledge and to challenge the court's decision to evict her.

MDNnewss reported that on Thursday, 4 December 2025, Mkhize filed court papers opposing the two decisions at the Booysens Magistrate Court in Johannesburg. The court later ruled in her favour, allowing her matter to be postponed to 5 February 2026 for another hearing.

Speaking on the matter, the actress, who had previously pleaded for donations, stated that although she does not have money for a lawyer, she believes that God and her ancestors will see her through.

"I'm prepared to fight for my house with everything that I have. I don't want to lie to you and say I have funds to find a legal practitioner to help me fight this matter, but I believe that God is with me. My ancestors are with me as I'm fighting for the house that they gifted me."

This comes a year after the actress received donations from kind Samaritans when she and her children were evicted from their home.

Briefly News reported that Gcina and her family were left homeless after the new owner, businessman Dzivhu Tevin Mashila, purchased the house at an auction.

While the actress suggested that she was unfairly evicted, the publication understands from the new owner that Mkhize had allegedly not paid her bond for some time, forcing the bank to place the house on auction. He claims he bought the house fair and square.

Gcina Mkhize celebrated a small victory after her eviction case was postponed to 2026.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, as Mkhize prepares for her upcoming hearing, she is mostly grateful that she and her children will not be left homeless.

The matter was discussed at length on social media, where online users predicted a possible way forward.

Mzansi weighs in on Gcina Mkhize saga

Online users were indifferent on the matter and criticised Mkhize for living in a house she does not legally own or can afford, suggesting that she should rather move back home.

BMothabela said:

"It's not her house because she never finished the bond. The house legally belonged to the bank, and the bank had every right to sell it once it had exhausted all avenues to get her to make payments, which she failed to do."

LindoMkhi asked:

"But can she still make payments?"

gandanga_m was curious:

"She struggled paying her bond, and now where will she get money for legal fees?"

lelo1160 called out Gcina Mkhize:

"This is manipulation now. It's been a couple of years since she came like this. To still come with this tone means nothing but disrespectful and somehow ENTITLEMENT. Go back home and apologise, sis."

SaintLinco asked:

"Yoh, so the buyer in this case lost, or what is going to happen?"

