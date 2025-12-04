Businessman Dzivhu Tevin Mashila has spoken out about his ongoing feud with legendary actress Gcina Mkhize

Mashila has revealed that he bought the legendary actress Gcina Mkhize's house a few years ago, who recently asked for financial assistance

The South African actress received mixed reviews on social media when her latest clip was shared on X on Sunday, 30 November 2025

The businessman who owns the house where actress Gcina Mkhize lives in, speaks.

Source: Twitter

The businessman who bought veteran actress Gcina Mkhize's house at an auction has broken his silence since the star's latest video.

Mkhize made headlines over the weekend when she pleaded for assistance in a video following her eviction from her house a few years ago.

The former Isibaya actress previously asked South Africans to help her financially in a heartbreaking video.

Drum Magazine revealed on Monday, 1 December 2025, that businessman Dzivhu Tevin Mashila reportedly bought Mkhize's house in October 2023 at an auction, and the home was registered at the deeds office in January 2024.

Mashila told publication, "The bank auctioned her home because she failed to pay the bond. I bought it. She has failed to vacate the premises since."

The businessman adds that he understands that the actress might be attached to the house, but it was sold. Mashila also shares that he offered the star to rent and not move, but she refused.

"I have not been to the house since October 2024. She managed to get a restraining order against me. However, I keep paying my bonds nonetheless," shares Mashila.

According to the businessman, the former Isibaya actress has been living in his house for free, and she previously called a sangoma and a prophet to the house, which scared the tenant living at a cottage at the back.

MDN News shared the latest video of the actress on its X account on 30 November 2025.

Social media criticises the actress

Media personality Warras, @Shady_Lurker said:

"But guys. If she stopped paying, for whatever reason. Whether willingly or because of affordability. However unfortunate that may be, her fighting the matter is not fair to the new owner or the bank. The bank is a business. Imagine if everyone just stopped paying and continued staying in properties? The bank would collapse - everyone loses. This house (until paid off) is the bank’s house. Now they’ve sold it to a new owner, who can pay the bond. That new owner also has rights. And is now paying a bond on a house still occupied by the previous owner?"

@LwaziM1715742 wrote:

"Be that as it may, OG, the new owners still have to fully comply with the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act. They cannot evict her without a court order, unfortunately. She can easily launch a spoliation application."

@ISephara replied:

"Eish, this sad man. Yoh. Kwabuhlungu. And this woman is such a brilliant actor. Sizani South Africa."

SA drags actress Gcina Mkhize, who doesn't want to leave her old house bought by a businessman at auction.

Source: Instagram

Video: Former Isibaya Actress Gcina Mkhize gives an update

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actress Gcina Mkhize discussed her eviction saga after she was nearly kicked out of her home in 2024.

The actress previously trended on social media when she posted heartbreaking videos pleading for help from South Africans.

Mkhize received mixed reviews this week as her fans sympathised with her, while others claimed that she deserved to be evicted.

