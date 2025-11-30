Legendary actress Gcina Mkhize caused a buzz online this weekend when she shared a video begging for the public's assistance

The former Isibaya actress previously trended on social media when she claimed that she was in a property dispute with another man

South Africans who were surprised by the video criticised the actress, while others suggested she move on with her life

Former 'Isibaya' actress Gcina Mkhize pleads for assistance again. Image: Joy_Zelda

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Gcina Mkhize, who previously asked South Africans to assist her financially, is once again pleading for assistance.

Mkhize, who is famously known for her role in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Isibaya, has given an update since she was evicted from her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In an alarming video shared on X, Mkhize once again pleaded for the public's intervention in her dispute with the owner, whom she alleges is forcing her out of her house.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared the video of the actress on its X account on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

"Actress Gcina Mkhize is pleading for assistance as the new owner of her auctioned home continues attempts to evict her and her family. Gcina Mkhize’s home was auctioned after she allegedly defaulted on her bond payments, but she maintains that the bank acted unlawfully in selling the property," said the channel.

South Africans respond to the clip

@Shady_Lurker said:

"But guys. If she stopped paying, for whatever reason. Whether willingly or because of affordability. However unfortunate that may be, her fighting the matter is not fair to the new owner or the bank. The bank is a business. Imagine if everyone just stopped paying and continued staying in properties? The bank would collapse - everyone loses."

@Judaeda3 commented:

"The bank needs to be called to order. This was done years ago, and most black families lost their bond. The bank must sit down with its client, explaining in detail and hearing their story before selling the house. The laws must change now, for whatever reason, this is unfair."

@screamerpiano wrote:

"In SA, banks typically follow a lengthy process before repossessing a property, including sending a Section 129 notice of default and attempting to negotiate with the homeowner. If the bank has indeed acted unlawfully, Gcina Mkhize may have grounds to contest the eviction."

@TheGeopol reacted:

"She should go build a shack in the township. The person who bought the house has every right to evict her. Celebrities must learn that they are not above the law."

@VirgoresDineo replied:

"She can do all the videos she wants, but in this case, it's bad. The house has already been sold, and I hope it covers the outstanding balance so that she doesn't carry more debt. Right now she is a tenant, and the owner has to go through the courts to evict her."

@TboozeSA wrote:

"Buying an occupied home at auction is asking for trouble. Basically, the buyer has been paying a bond for 2 years on a house he does not live in. Eviction court processes are time-consuming. You can't even force them out."

SA is puzzled by former 'Isibaya' actress Gcina Mkhize eviction video. Images: GcinaMkhize

Source: Instagram

Makgotso Monyemorathoe opens up about her struggles

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Makgotso Monyemorathoe opened up about the difficulties of securing acting gigs.

The Is'thunzi actress revealed that she had been struggling to find new roles, forcing her to relocate to England.

She announced her new show, The Drop, and told Briefly News about her experience working on the film.

Source: Briefly News