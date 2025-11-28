A South African woman living abroad listed what she loves about having a baby in the UK

The video covered maternity support that she received from professionals, which surprised her

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some comparing the experience to what's available back home

A South African woman living in the UK posing for her baby shower shoot. Images: @_lifewith.ayandayende

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the UK got people talking after she shared what she loves about giving birth abroad. TikTok user @_lifewith.ayandayende posted the video on 27 November 2025 with the caption:

"Things I like about giving birth in the UK (As a South African)."

In the clip, she lists 10 things that stood out to her as a new mother, starting with the fact that she gets 52 weeks of maternity leave. She was already six weeks postpartum and says the support system has been amazing.

The woman explains that maternity leave can be shared between parents, so couples can split the year however they want. She also mentions the midwife support, saying she built a close relationship with hers because they checked on her regularly. The day after she got discharged from the hospital, a midwife came to her home to check on her and the baby, making sure everything was healing properly after her C-section.

Mental health and well-being are a big focus during pregnancy and after birth. At every appointment, she was asked how she was coping emotionally, which she appreciated because pregnancy can be overwhelming. Car seats are mandatory in the UK, and she says this was a culture shock. Before leaving the hospital, the staff checked the car seat and escorted them to the car to make sure the baby was secure.

Baby safeguarding is also taken seriously. Her daughter had a tag around her leg in the hospital, and when it went off by mistake, the staff rushed to check if everything was okay. Health visitors also came to her home to weigh the baby and check how feeding and nappy changes were going, all without her having to leave the house. She also gets free dental care during pregnancy and for a year after giving birth.

A woman from SA living in the UK explained why she loved the UK's medical care system. Images: @_lifewith.ayandayende

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users reacted to TikTok user @_lifewith.ayandayende's clip sharing their experieneces and asking questions:

@lerato_antiscia_selolo asked:

"You lie! A whole year???"

@beatrice_scholes confirmed:

"Yes, she's telling the truth. First 9 months of maternity, you get paid your full salary, and the last three months you get maternity pay (which is 80% of your salary)."

@tkazi_sicwebu wrote:

"Car seat is mandatory in most private hospitals in SA, especially Netcare & Mediclinic, the mother is escorted to the car by a nurse, even though you have someone fetching you. The rest are at your own cost."

@zandile_ said:

"South Africa used to have the midwife coming to our homes until the mother and child are fit."

@lobs_ gushed:

"Ohh ❤❤ For all future mommies around the world to experience this!"

@mphogina04 asked:

"Is Healthcare free for foreign nationals?"

@nomd_ commented:

"It used to be like that in SA during apartheid. I was transported with an ambulance from Bara to Chiawelo and spent 3 days PNC as a first-time mum."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News