SA Reacts to Video of Njelic Hanging Out With Two Young White Boys in the UK: “Bro Is So Random”
- Njelic is currently on tour in the United Kingdom, where he has performed twice, with his final performance pencilled in for Friday, 28 November 2025
- A video surfaced showing him having a wholesome moment with two young white boys in the United Kingdom
- Social media users reacted with surprise at Njelic's fluent English, affection and laughter
Amapiano musician Njelic sparked reactions after a video of him hanging out with two young white boys in the United Kingdom was shared online.
Njelic had previously trended for the wrong reasons after his scathing response to the hosts of the Piano Pulse Podcast. Now, he is making hearts melt and Mzansi laugh with his wholesome content featuring two white boys.
The Nana Thula hitmaker is on tour in the United Kingdom. He has performed at Piano People in London and 44 Lounge in Birmingham. His last performance is scheduled for Friday, 28 November 2025, at Pholaz in Manchester, before heading back to South Africa.
In between his performances, Njelic found time to hang out with two young white boys in the United Kingdom.
Njelic spotted with two young white kids in the UK
On Monday, 24 November 2025, entertainment blogger The Audio Lab shared a video of Njelic playing snooker with two young white boys in the United Kingdom. The post was captioned:
“Njelic babysitting abelungu was not on my bingo card this year😹😹😭”
In the wholesome video, the older of the two young boys asks Njelic if he is recording them, to which he replies that he is on Instagram Live. The younger of the two boys advises Njelic on which shots to take.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to video of Njelic chilling with two young boys
Social media users filled the comments with hilarious reactions, and the video left several South Africans impressed with his English.
Here are some of the comments:
@kwelekedihlotse said:
“He’s completing side quests.”
@Balmain3o shared:
“Bro is so random 😭😭😭😭😭”
@sanizwe remarked:
“Njelic - Singer, songwriter, producer, au pair.”
@w886y4xdqp gushed:
“The best thing about this is he is communicating very clearly with them.”
@Crillin27 said:
“iJob iJob sbali, multiple streams of income. Big ups🙌🏼”
@Percymalinga said:
“What he means when he is saying ‘nginok'bamba ama toho’”
Njelic shows off 'new car' after securing new deal
Meanwhile, Njelic partnered with an international automaker, marking a significant milestone in his career.
In June 2025, the star took to Instagram to share a clip of himself receiving a sleek Chery Tiggo 8, celebrating the deal with fans and followers.
On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Njelic took to his Instagram stories and announced that Chery had given him a car to use during his tour in the UK. He thanked the automaker for the vehicle, saying:
"Massive shoutout to Chery Southa in London for gifting me this Chery. Couldn't be happier with the ride!"
See the screenshot below:
Man storms after Njelic at a concert
In other news, Briefly News reported that Njelic had the shock of his life when a male fan suddenly stormed after him at a concert.
The famous musician was seen walking up to the unknown man before all hell broke loose, leaving fans convinced that Njelic may have provoked him. Social media users erupted in laughter at the hilarious video and joked about the DJ's alleged problematic behaviour.
