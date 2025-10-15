South African artist Njelic was once again a hot topic on social media following his latest Instagram live

The Amapiano singer was discussed on Piano Pulse , with the hosts debating his star power

Many peeps found his clapback distasteful, while others defended him from the mean comments made by Piano Pulse presenters

Njelic dragged 'Piano Pulse' podcasters, but was called to order.

Source: Instagram

The Piano Pulse presenters ranked some of the hottest Amapiano stars, and they discussed Njelic. They contemplated naming him a superstar, with host Sfiso saying he lacks proper branding.

Njelic did not take the comments lightly, and he clapped back at the podcasters, and it was not pretty.

Why Njelic slammed Piano Pulse hosts

While on Instagram live, Njelic trolled all three hosts and even slammed the female presenter's wig, as well as questioning Thakgi's sexuality.

During his rant, he even said, "Ngizwe was right" before proceeding to call out podcasts for trying to damage artists' brands with their hot takes. The Nana Thula hitmaker did not stop there; he also seemingly threatened Sfiso, but Mzansi thinks he took that too far.

If you may recall, Ngizwe got called out for making homophobic remarks.

Watch the video posted by @PianoConnect below:

Watch the Piano Pulse TikTok video that started all of this drama below:

Njelic previously went viral for a video where a man chased after him at groove.

Mzansi discusses Njelic's response

Phil Mphela found fault in Njelic's response, saying this just proves the podcasters right. The entertainment commentator argued that if he were an artist who understood the showbiz industry, then he would not have responded at all.

"His response was juvenile and very disappointing. As an artist, your work will be critiqued. You have the right to defend it, but going on a rant promising Sfiso violence, calling Thakgi gay as a slur and saying "Ngizwe was right" as well as mocking the Mars' wig. Only proves their point.



"An artist who understands that show business is more than just about putting out a hit song would have just laughed the brand comment off or taken notes that maybe you need to improve somewhere. BUT NO... Njelic just had to throw tantrums. Of course, cyberstreets are cheering him on. Misleading him!"

Njelic was called out for his response to Piano Pulse presenters.

Source: Instagram

Many people were either siding with him or slamming him.

@ToniMutlanyana replied:

"I was on his side until I actually watched the podcast episode. They were actually praising him if anything, except for the bit that went viral. But yeah, his reaction was a bit cringe."

@KabeloMohlah02 shared

Sfiso from Piano Pulse disrespected Njelic, and my GOAT replied with proof that he’s not an upcoming artist!"

@HMPGroupZN argued:

"True, he missed a golden opportunity by insulting that trio instead of asking for an interview to positively put his side of the story, but I guess that’s how artists without proper PR management behave. Sadly, such tantrums were uncalled for."

