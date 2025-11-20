A throwback picture of a young DJ Shimza rocking an African National Congress (ANC) t-shirt and cap resurfaced online

The image also featured a younger DJ Black Coffee and popular Johannesburg dancer Solly Phegane backstage at an ANC event

The image reignited a heated debate about whether DJ Shimza's rags-to-riches story is self-made or not

A throwback picture of a young DJ Shimza rocking an ANC t-shirt and cap was unearthed. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

A throwback picture of a young DJ Shimza wearing an African National Congress (ANC) t-shirt has sparked a heated debate on X (Twitter) about whether his success is self-made or not.

The photo was initially uploaded on Instagram by Johannesburg dancer Solly Phegane on Monday, 17 November 2025. The picture featured a younger Black Coffee and DJ Shimza, as well as a group of young men dressed in typical early-2000s street style, standing together backstage.

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, an X (Twitter) user with the handle @vha_mo reshared the picture. The post was captioned:

“Shimza has always been eating 🤣”

In the photo, DJ Shimza was wearing an ANC t-shirt, a cap and black jeans as well as Adidas sneakers.

See the post below:

SA debates after old photo of DJ Shimza in ANC regalia resurfaces

In the comments, people debated whether DJ Shimza had succeeded because of his talent or his connections to the ANC. Others joked that his nemesis, Nota Baloyi, with whom he previously had a heated back-and-forth, should not see the photo.

Here are some of the comments:

@NgwepeThapedi replied:

“Some rags-to-riches stories can't be explained 👀”

@Kagiesure said:

“Shimza was the youngest and talented DJ for over 15 years, and yes, his hun works for ANC, but to reduce his hard work to that is crazy, man, not gonna lie, I respect his hustle a lot and it’s documented just as Black Coffee.”

@ZamakahleM joked:

“Nota Baloyi must not see this picture.”

@sandile_ma89247 remarked:

“Tjeer. I'm beginning to think that when Gwede Mantashe was caught on the ones and twos that one time, he wasn't just moonlighting as a DJ but sending a message to collaborators to never forget.”

@Jama_kaThsabani highlighted:

“Shimza is really good at what he's doing. That's why he's recognised internationally. Stop the jealousy.”

@RhiibelaF listed:

“For the longest time, him, Arthur Mafokate, Teboho Moloi (the gospel artist), and Somizi.”

@Akwandre1 argued:

“They claim to be working hard, while some got special gigs to put them where they are. That is the reality of most people we call celebrities, even politicians.”

@cyka_plata said:

“No one in the ANC knows poverty. The ANC is the quickest shortcut to being rich, even when you don't have Matric.”

South Africans debated after an old snap of DJ Shimza in ANC regalia resurfaced. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza’s girlfriend celebrates President Cyril Ramaphosa’s birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza's long-term girlfriend, Athi Geleba, celebrated President Cyril Ramaphosa's birthday with her followers.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared videos and pictures in honour of the President's special day, and her online community soon joined in. Despite widespread criticism, Cyril Ramaphosa received well-wishes on his birthday.

Source: Briefly News