Gcina Mkhize shared a video begging for the public's assistance, claiming that she is in a property dispute with another man

The former Isibaya actress showed an alarming video of her home without a wall, also claiming that they do not have electricity

The video sparked varying reactions from South Africans who are shocked by the incident, while others are not bothered

Talented actress Gcina Mkhize begs the public, political parties, and lawyers to help her and her family. The star claims that she is in a property dispute with a man who allegedly demolished a wall on a home she shares with her family, ultimately leaving them vulnerable.

Gcina Mkhize seeks urgent assistance

In an alarming video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Gcina Mkhize pleaded for the public's intervention in her dispute with a man who she alleges is forcing her out of a property she resides in.

In the clip, the former Isibaya actress's home has no wall, and she shares that it does not have electricity.

“As you can see, I slept like this," she said, pointing to the home without a door but only a curtain. "The safety of my children is compromised. I lay awake wondering to myself what can happen at night because anyone can step in and do as they please. I need your help.”

“This guy has cut off our electricity supply. We need to be connected to the outside world. There are no resources, so I need the law to take its course. We need food, and I am a single mom.”

Gcina refuses to leave the property

The actress is adamant that she will not evict the home, saying she has a right to defend herself in court.

Speaking about landing acting gigs, Gcina shared that she is no longer getting cast in productions, saying the people in charge can answer to that.

Watch the alarming video shared by @menzimajolah below:

Mzansi reacts to Gcina's plea

Netizens added their opinions on the matter, saying she should consider moving out for the safety and serenity of her family.

@MakiMarish questioned:

"Not to be harsh. The landlord is trying to evict her for rent. She admits she is not getting gigs and has no income. What help does she require?"

@sindi_ndimande said:

"I remember reading her story on one of the newspapers. She failed to keep up with the payments of the house. The house got sold at an auction & the new owner had been trying to move her without success."

@SthembisoS27463 added:

"I don't care what she did and how she got here, I am willing to help as soon as the details are available. Being judgmental is not the way, tomorrow it could be you."

@I_am_Bucie shared:

"I hate how SA artists always end up suffering. My heart goes out to her, I pray that something good happens."

