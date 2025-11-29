TikTok content creator Nathan Reid took a trip to the most expensive street in South Africa with his European cousin

The duo looked at a few houses and tried to pinpoint which mansion an internationally renowned South African DJ owned

Local internet users laughed when they heard what Nathan called the DJ and showed an interest in the mansions

A young TikTok user visited South Africa's most expensive street. Images: @nathanreidugc

Source: TikTok

Nathan Reid, a young South African content creator, toured Nettleton Road in Clifton, the most expensive street in South Africa, with his cousin from Europe. He showed her the costly mansions, noting that one of the houses belonged to DJ Black Coffee.

On 23 November, 2025, Nathan and his cousin Leyla walked the street and tried to spot the Deep in the Bottom hitmaker's R157 million house, which he had purchased through his company, Little Ark Holdings. News24 reported that a real estate agent, who spoke to the publication, revealed that the purchase was the highest paid property deal closed this year.

The mansion, referred to as the Pentagon, was reportedly sold for R3 million below the initial asking price. World-renowned architect Stefan Antoni designed the house, which boasts a cinema, five en-suite bedrooms accessible by an elevator, and two self-contained staff quarters, among other amenities.

After seeing all the properties, Nathan asked:

"That's insane. Who needs such a big house?"

Expensive Cape Town street gets SA talking

Many members of the online community gathered in the comment section to discuss the expensive houses. However, others were amused when they heard Nathan refer to DJ Black Coffee as DJ Coffee.

DJ Black Coffee's success has afforded him to live a life of luxury and travel across the world. Images: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

@stedwardamerika jokingly said to the content creator:

"Confidently, DJ Coffee, DJ Jacobs sounds better than Coffee."

@jimmi_14 was stunned and wrote in the comment section:

"Yoh, Black Coffee spent all that money for people to just walk up to his front door."

@.hype.wrld_ felt the same way, writing:

"And it sits right on the street that anyone can walk up to? Ridiculous!"

@kamo_gratitude stated with a laugh:

"I need that house, please."

@markjaftha466 added humour under the post and joked with the online community:

"Looks like Delft Main Road to me. Martin lives not far from there."

@funnydoctor367 thought Nathan could count his lucky stars and noted:

"You must be very lucky you were not confronted by armed security services in that area. Many people go there to record, and the guys are not comfortable with that."

