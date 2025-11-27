A man at Clifton Beach paid a hefty price for two 330ml bottles of Coca-Cola that he had bought from a vendor

Clifton is an affluent suburb in Cape Town, so the price for the drinks may not be far-fetched for some wealthy people in the area

Many social media users in the comment section side-eyed the price and wondered why the man went ahead with the purchase

The price of 330ml Coca-Cola at Clifton Beach left a man flabbergasted. Images: @ronannn.s

Source: Instagram

A young man named Ronan Siebert was in utter disbelief when he paid R80 for two bottles of 330ml Coca-Cola. While some people thought the vendor who sold the drinks at Clifton Beach was trying to make a living, others thought the price was ridiculous.

Ronan posted his video on 25 November, 2025, and stated that he felt he had fallen victim to a scam. He later changed his tune and called the vendor a hustler and captioned his post:

"Making me pay international prices."

According to Daily News, various stores that sell the same or similar drinks charge between R9 and R15, while others may see you taking R25 to R30 out of your pockets. The hefty price tag should come as no surprise, as the suburb of Clifton is considered affluent and filled with money.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

R80 for 2 330ml Cokes cause a stir

A few members of the online community were shocked after hearing how much Ronan had to cough up to quench his thirst. Social media users were also perplexed about why the young man decided to proceed with the costly purchase.

People on the internet were stunned to see the prices. Image: South_agency

Source: Getty Images

@wesleyheyns chuckled and asked Ronan:

"Did he force you to buy it, or was no just not an option?"

@shurldrae added in the comment section:

"It's no scam. Those vendors are selling to the lazy rich. If you cannot BYOBs (bring your own beers), then pay the beach vendor price. Or as it's better known, lazy rich people prices."

@steph_owli4, who seemingly sided with the vendor, said to the online community under the post:

"Imagine making a video about paying R80 for two Cokes from a guy working through the day to make money while you chill on the beach. You don't pay that money every day. Your life is not in danger after loosing R80, bro."

@kaylee_terblanche told people on the internet:

"I got charged R85 for those granadilla lollies. That was the last time I bought something from those guys."

Watch the Instagram video here, as posted on Ronan's account.

3 Other stories about vendors

In another article, Briefly News reported that while at an outdoor market, a woman saw a jar of dentures for sale. The jar read that people should feel free to try them on.

reported that while at an outdoor market, a woman saw a jar of dentures for sale. The jar read that people should feel free to try them on. A young South African man showed how he earned a living by selling hot drinks on the street, thanks to an industrial coffee machine. Online viewers were stunned to see how much the man invested in his street café.

Local philanthropist BI Phakathi bought mangoes from a roadside vendor and gave her a generous tip. His act of kindness went viral, with many online users praising his compassion.

Source: Briefly News