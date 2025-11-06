A young South African man showed people how he was earning a living through hard work

The man in Pretoira went viral in a TikTok video of his entrepreneurial venture selling to-go coffee on the side of a street

TikTok viewers were stunned after seeing how much the young man invested to make his street cafe a success

Online users were impressed by a man who works as a barista at his own coffee stall. The entrepreneur established a cafe outdoors to make takeaway coffee.

People applauded the man who was doing the most to run his business. The video of the young man's efforts to make an income amassed thousands of likes.

In a TikTok video by @terrenceshinga, a young man working as a vendor sold coffee on the go in Pretoria, Faerie Glenn. His set-up looked impressive as he was using a professional coffee machine to make the hot drinks for customers. The hardworker prepared a cup of coffee on the machine with expertise.

South Africa applauds coffee vendor

Online users were impressed by the man @terrenceshinga who was working hard to make a living. Customers who tasted his coffee in the past confirmed that it is delicious. Many wished him success with his business. Watch the video of the man selling coffee outside below:

Prodige wanted to support him:

"I'd pass by every morning. Where are you?"

Terrence Shinga, the TikTok creator, wrote:

"15A Midas Avenue Olympus"

♥️Shununu♥️ shared their experience with the coffee vendor:

"Ooooh my gawd🥺🥰. I used to travel with you in the same taxi when I was working that side. And we stay in the same area. Oh my God, continue to bless yo hustle🥰what a humble guy you are."

Jade Starkey_weddingplanner vouched for the young man:

"I know Terrance! He always made coffee for me when I would visit the venue he was at, and man, he makes the BEST coffee!!! Keep pushing, Terrance! You’re going to have a big coffee shop one day, with God, anything is possible 💪🏽🙌🏽

Antonio applauded him:

"Well done, boss, you will have multiple coffee shops in all the big malls and airports. Keep up the hustle, Bru, hang in there, boss. Sincerely wish you all the best."

Kesa- Khan advised the young man:

"Darling, you need a banner so that drivers can see you from far a nd have time to stop. You are on the right path. Tag me when you open your first coffee shop. Wait and see what God, Abba God, is about to do for you. You got this."

