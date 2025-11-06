Unemployed Johannesburg Woman Job Hunts on Foot in TikTok Video, South Africa Relates
- A young lady posted a TikTok video showing people her mission to find a job in Johannesburg
- The lady took to the streets to find work, and she shared what it takes to try and secure employment in South Africa
- The video of the young lady doing her best to find a way to make an honest living touched many people
The TikTok video of a woman looking for a job went viral. She gave people a look into her experience trying to find a paying job.
The woman's video received thousands of likes from people on social media. Many online users felt they could relate to the woman's video highlighting unemployment in South Africa.
A young lady, @tasha.mdluli, showed people that she was doing her best to get a job. The lady went out to try and find a job as a waitress. She went to various restaurants, giving them her CV. The video showed people the exchanges she would have with potential employers.
Johannesburg woman's before-and-after of R350 Small Street face beat in TikTok video stuns South Africa
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africa feels for unemployed lady
Many people thought that the young lady was admirable for taking to the streets to find a job. People commented on her video, showering her with words of encouragement. With an unemployment rate of 33.2% in Mzansi, many said they felt her pain. Watch the clip of the lady looking for a job below:
thaa-🐝said:
"I’m motivated 😭❤I need to step out of my comfort zone, ey, closed mouths don’t get fed."
only.mitchelle2 wrote:
"Chomma, you can start applying for learnerships and Internships, they’re open for this coming year, 2026."
QueenK👑 wrote:
"Month-end, I'm packing all my stuff and moving back home(KZN)....no luck in finding a job. Ai, I give up shame.😭"
kew advised:
"And I don’t leave my CV behind. I firmly ask if they are hiring or not, if not, and they know for sure they won’t bother with my CV, I ask if I can leave my number instead. If they are going to have an upcoming vacancy, then I will leave the CV."
Mamngomezulu🇿🇦 added:
"Job hunting is very stressful. been applying online, dropping CVS, but still nothing 😔"
RachelThe🤌lamp said:
"Don't give up, but next time dress the part, black pants or navy blue pants and a white shirt. Trust me, first impressions last. thaa-🐝"
@Wendy♋ shared her job hunting experience:
"I've been doing the same lately with no luck😔😔, and I went back to where I had dropped my CV last week, and I can see that the shop is about to open, and they tell me they already have people working.
Other Briefly News stories about unemployment
- A lady posted a video of her new life after moving out of her family home and being unemployed.
- Many were touched by a single mother who celebrated landing a job after barely making ends meet without one.
- A woman's celebration of finally getting a job after facing employment challenges for a while, and her story inspired others.
- South Africans felt for a woman who shared what degree she studied versus her job.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za