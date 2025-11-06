A young lady posted a TikTok video showing people her mission to find a job in Johannesburg

The lady took to the streets to find work, and she shared what it takes to try and secure employment in South Africa

The video of the young lady doing her best to find a way to make an honest living touched many people

The TikTok video of a woman looking for a job went viral. She gave people a look into her experience trying to find a paying job.

The woman's video received thousands of likes from people on social media. Many online users felt they could relate to the woman's video highlighting unemployment in South Africa.

A young lady, @tasha.mdluli, showed people that she was doing her best to get a job. The lady went out to try and find a job as a waitress. She went to various restaurants, giving them her CV. The video showed people the exchanges she would have with potential employers.

South Africa feels for unemployed lady

Many people thought that the young lady was admirable for taking to the streets to find a job. People commented on her video, showering her with words of encouragement. With an unemployment rate of 33.2% in Mzansi, many said they felt her pain. Watch the clip of the lady looking for a job below:

thaa-🐝said:

"I’m motivated 😭❤I need to step out of my comfort zone, ey, closed mouths don’t get fed."

only.mitchelle2 wrote:

"Chomma, you can start applying for learnerships and Internships, they’re open for this coming year, 2026."

QueenK👑 wrote:

"Month-end, I'm packing all my stuff and moving back home(KZN)....no luck in finding a job. Ai, I give up shame.😭"

kew advised:

"And I don’t leave my CV behind. I firmly ask if they are hiring or not, if not, and they know for sure they won’t bother with my CV, I ask if I can leave my number instead. If they are going to have an upcoming vacancy, then I will leave the CV."

Mamngomezulu🇿🇦 added:

"Job hunting is very stressful. been applying online, dropping CVS, but still nothing 😔"

RachelThe🤌lamp said:

"Don't give up, but next time dress the part, black pants or navy blue pants and a white shirt. Trust me, first impressions last. thaa-🐝"

@Wendy♋ shared her job hunting experience:

"I've been doing the same lately with no luck😔😔, and I went back to where I had dropped my CV last week, and I can see that the shop is about to open, and they tell me they already have people working.

