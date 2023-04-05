A single mother started a job at a grocery food chain in the Mother City and is hopeful for her future

The young woman was excited to share the news of finding employment in an economy with scarce jobs

Peeps were definitely in their feels congratulating the lady for achieving something and believing she could

A young single mother lands a job as a Shoprite cashier. Images: @phiwe512/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Forced to raise her newborn daughter by herself, Siziphiwe Mshumpela has finally seen the light at the end of the tunnel. The young lady posted a video on TikTok showcasing that she got a job and could eventually provide for her child.

The post got instant attention and has trended with many people inspired by her determination to provide for her daughter and herself.

She said:

"I got my first job as a cashier. Now I can provide for my daughter."

Mzansi encourages single mother to keep going

While her partner might have abandoned her because she kept their child, peeps were definitely in their feelings. Ladies from all walks of life shared their journey, where they started, and where they are now.

Here are some of the comments:

@Siyabonga Mngomezulu said:

"I started as a shelf packer, 10 years later I'm in management and driving the biggest German car. Hold on and stay grounded, ungakhohlwa to respect."

@sphejalie said:

"Congratulations sthandwasam been working for 7 years now. Currently training as an assistant manager, kuyaphileka."

@Danielle commented :

"Congratulations may God bless your career and may you excel into Management! When you're grateful for small, God blesses you with large things."

@Loveness commented:

"I started last year August at a certain restaurant as a bartender but I wanna go far."

@Precious said:

"Congratulations. I wish I could get a job so that I can provide to my son."

@Vonnailenhausen commented:

"Hey boo. Keep going! I started off as a waitress working for tips. I'm a qualified teacher now with a permanent job."

