YouTuber-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee silenced her critics by unveiling an impressive, fully booked gig guide for the festive season

Despite continuous public criticism regarding her transition to DJing, the influencer celebrated her bookings, crediting her success to her unwavering self-belief and hard work

Her post resonated deeply with many followers, serving as a powerful source of inspiration for those who look up to her

The festive season belongs to Cyan Boujee! The controversial influencer gave fans a look at her impressive December schedule, confirming that despite the constant public criticism of her craft, she is one of the most-booked DJs of the season.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Cyan posted her extensive two-month booking schedule for November and December, featuring back-to-back performances all across South Africa.

From Zimbabwe to Limpopo, the content creator will be working and travelling a lot throughout December. However, according to her, she wouldn't have it any other way.

Along with the gig guide were pictures from Cyan's performances and an inspirational caption that spoke to her resilience in the face of constant backlash and criticism.

"They counted me out, cancelled me, whispered, laughed, prayed on my downfall, but here we are. I didn’t beg, I didn’t fold, I just worked. To anyone going through it: let them doubt you. Your comeback will humble everyone who thought you wouldn’t make it."

Cyan has been the subject of online backlash for her controversial personal life, from public feuds and, most recently, facing harsh criticism for her involvement in the Russian recruitment scandal.

With nearly three years in the industry, Cyan has become a regular at event lineups, using her influence and vibrant performances to attract more bookings and win crowds over.

However, despite the hard work she has put into her DJing career, Briefly News reported that DJing wasn't Cyan's passion to begin with.

The influencer revealed in an interview with Freshman Magazine that her passions lie in the fashion and beauty industries, and that she only became a DJ to grow her brand and her bag.

Nevertheless, her post served as a powerful motivational message, effectively silencing critics by proving the tangible results of her hustle and resilience.

See Cyan Boujee's gig guide below.

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee's gig guide

Cyan Boujee's post served as a great source of inspiration for her fans and followers. Read some of their comments below.

mthombeni.beatrix said:

"Have you noticed that your fanbase is mostly women lately? Which is something different from 3 years ago."

lsdee._ praised Cyan Boujee:

"Honour Zuma is a superstar."

hopesamke_m added:

"You're worked, my dear. May God cover you everywhere you go."

noku2rea11._ responded:

"Booked and busy, sana."

onathiii was impressed:

"A working queen!"

nadagontsana commented:

"Another thing that matters about you is that you work! You have a direction when it comes to work ethic; they can never take that away from you. Yes, you are not perfect - who is? Keep going!/

