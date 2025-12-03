Elle Tisane completed her National Diploma in Theology at Emmanuel Christian University International, marking a significant career pivot

The former Muvhango actress and gospel singer received the qualification that qualifies her as a pastor

Family support and personal faith drove her studies, as she prepares for further education and a music milestone

Elle Tisane graduated with a theology diploma. Image elle_tisane

Source: Instagram

Musician star Elle Tisane graduated with a National Diploma in Theology from Emmanuel Christian University International.

This achievement qualifies her to serve as a pastor. The milestone was announced in a recent interview with Daily Sun and represents years of dedication for the 42-year-old multi-talented artist.

In the interview, Tisane said she balanced studies with her roles as a gospel singer, actress, and entrepreneur. Tisane opened up, saying that she pursued the diploma to deepen her service to God, adding it stemmed from a long-held desire to contribute more meaningfully to her faith community.

The former Muvhango star said that the programme equipped her with knowledge for responsible ministry, aligning with her background as a worship team leader at her church.

The gospel singer received no nomination at the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards, but she revealed that her milestone came after overcoming personal challenges, including a vocal cord injury that tested her resilience.

The actress left the SABC2 drama, which recently welcomed the character of Vho-Mukondeleni back, 14 years ago.

Her studies fulfill long-term calling

In the interview, the Nobody But You singer, said she enrolled in the theology programme driven by a profound need to expand her spiritual impact, inspired particularly by her mother-in-law's unwavering faith during difficult times.

She was quoted as saying:

"I've actually wanted to study theology for years now and it came purely from the need to do more for God."

She also explained that her studies occurred amid a busy schedule, including running wellness and wedding planning businesses, but she prioritised the coursework as essential to her purpose.

The graduation ceremony, held recently, brought closure to this chapter, with Tisane viewing it as preparation for broader ministry roles.

Family ties fuel her inspiration

The You Love Me singer credited her mother-in-law's example as a key motivator, whose steadfast belief during hardships encouraged her to formalise her spiritual education. This familial influence extended to her immediate family, who supported her through late-night readings and assignments.

Tisane said that her husband and children celebrated the accomplishment, seeing it as a family victory that strengthens their home's faith foundation. The diploma not only affirms her pastoral readiness but also models perseverance for her loved ones, echoing the values she imparts through her music and public life.

Future blends ministry and music

Tisane plans to advance her education with a degree in theology, building on the diploma to deepen her expertise.

In music, she prepares for a live recording on April 17, 2026, at the Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria, following her October 10, 2025, album release In Season.

According to the interview, the project promises fresh gospel sounds, integrating her pastoral insights with her vocal gifts. Tisane envisions combining these pursuits, using her platform to blend sermons with songs that uplift communities.

Elle Tisane drew inspiration from her family and mother-in-law. Images: elle_tisane

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer wows fans at gospel awards

In an unrelated report, a gospel singer served some sizzling looks at the glamorous red carpet of the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards that were hosted at the ICC Durban, on 23 November 2025. Briefly News reported at the time that fans were left stunned.

Source: Briefly News