A South African content creator shared how she got a 10-year Golden Visa in Dubai through her work

She moved to Dubai less than a year ago with no plan B or savings, just faith in her decision

Mzansi viewers congratulated her and asked how they could also get nominated for the Golden Visa

A fitness content creator taking a selfie. Images: @bongegumede

A South African content creator got people inspired after she shared how she ended up in Dubai with a 10-year residency visa. TikTok user @bongegumede posted the video on 28 November 2025 with the caption:

"How I got my Emirates ID (10 Year residency in the UAE); and it's crazy to think just a year ago, with just a word from God, I packed my bags and moved to Dubai, no plan B, no savings - just obedience."

She thanked Creators HQ for the nomination that changed her life.

In the video, she explained that almost six years ago, she started her content creation journey with a hand-me-down phone where the front camera didn't work and a tiny tripod she got from a nearby store. She had just convinced herself to drop out of her studies to pursue content creation. Fast forward almost six years, and she decided to move abroad with no plan B, just plan A and a lot of faith. Less than a year after moving, she was nominated for the Golden Visa, which gives her a 10-year residency in Dubai through Creators HQ.

The woman took viewers through the process of getting her Emirates ID. The first step was making an appointment at the Smart Salem Medical Centre, which cost her 753 dirham (around R3,500) for a medical test that included an X-ray and blood work. She had to do an additional vaccination because she works as a personal trainer, which cost an extra 155 dirham (around R722). She received her medical results instantly.

The second step was submitting her Golden Visa application at the AMA Index Tower. She had photos done in South Africa and submitted those along with her passport. The processing was instant and took about 15 minutes. She paid 2,790 dirham (around R13,000) for this step. After that, she had to wait for approval of her application and medical results before moving to the last step. Once she got the approval email, she went to the Amer Centre to do her Emirates ID application, which cost 1,163 dirham (around R5,420). The final step was heading to Al Basya Centre to do her biometrics for her Emirates ID.

She mentioned that she had 90 days to return to the UAE to complete the entire process before her nomination would expire. She said it's funny because just two years ago, she almost paid £2,000 (around R45,140) for a 2-year visa, but God had much better plans for her. Less than 48 hours later, her Emirates ID arrived at her door. She said she couldn't stop worshipping and singing, and she finally got to tell everyone after keeping quiet about the nomination since June.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users reacted to TikTok user @bongegumede's clip, sharing their support and some asked questions:

@sushi_0412 gushed:

"So brilliant. Congratulations, Bonge🙌🏾"

@felicia_b_ntuli wrote:

"Oh God, I wish I could get to your level..."

@emz_ asked:

"Congratulations!!! Please, can you talk more about the nomination for the golden visa? How can we get this? Thank you ❤"

@itsvimbai__ said:

"Proof that consistency pays off."

@joy_ commented:

"Congratulations 🤗, we count it all to God."

@panashe_ added:

"Eyyyyy so happy for you! 🥳"

