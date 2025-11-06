“A Little Bit of Everything”: Afrikaner Shows Abu Dhabi’s South African Grocery Store
- An Afrikaner woman teaching in the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates showed a grocery store selling South African goods
- The store had everything one would see in local markets, including Woolworths-branded items
- A few South African members of the online community took to the comment section, happy to see the local items
An Afrikaner teacher in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, showed a taste of home in the form of a local grocery store, Hyperama, in Khalifa City. The shop had all the local imports one could imagine, including a few nibbles from Woolworths.
On 10 October, 2025, the teacher known as Juffrou in Abu Dhabi walked slowly through Hyperama's aisles to show her online audience what they had to offer.
"This is our South African shop in the UAE. They really have a little bit of everything."
And that they did!
LK's braai equipment, Jungle Oats, Koo baked beans, Wimpy sauces (tomato sauce, burger relish, and mustard), Springbok-inspired sweaters, fish pastes, Med-Lemons, Panados, Grandpas, Fizzers, Chappies bubblegums, Steri Stumpies, Epi-Max creams, and an assortment of rooibos teas were some of the items filling the shelves.
Hyperama's website also displayed a variety of Woolworths products, such as 250g Chuckles, 400g muesli and bran rusks, the store's no-added-salt and sugar peanut butter, Durban curry cook-in-sauce, and all-in-one laundry pods, among others.
South African items in Abu Dhabi appreciated
Members of the online community took to the post's comment section with enthusiasm. Some online users revealed that they were familiar with the store, while others mentioned more shops abroad that catered to South Africans.
@etriciamerwe, who had been to Hyperama before, commented:
"Their bunny chows are to die for, and their slap chips!"
Juffrou agreed with the Instagram user, writing:
"That's so true. We always get the slap chips."
@antoinettejacobs458 told the online community:
"I live in Chicago, and I miss South Africa all over again when I see all the South African products."
@vandersteennlisa informed the public:
"There's one in Dubai too, with a very nice cafe, and a South African restaurant with delicious meat and biltong in Wafi City. The name of the place is The Butcher, as far as I can remember."
@noelene_lamprecht wrote in the comment section:
"Super expensive, but worth it, though."
Watch the Instagram video posted on the teacher's account below:
