South African Gqom singer Babes Wodumo had a performance at a sold-out show in Dubai

The Wololo singer said she was shocked and grateful to know she had international fans

Babes Wodumo also revealed the real reason she returned to the game, and what the future holds

Babes Wodumo opened up about her show in Dubai. Image: Babeswodumo

Mama ka Spontsi is back to reclaim her spot in the industry, and she is not looking back. The singer was recently interviewed on a radio show, where she spoke about her return to Gqom music and how losing her husband affected her.

The Channel Africa presenter asked Babes Wodumo about her performance in Dubai, and she said she was shocked to know that she had fans in Dubai.

"It was amazing, I don't wanna lie I was shocked. To perform at a sold-out show and to know that you have supporters, is absolutely beautiful," she gushed.

In the interview, Babes spoke about her big return to the spotlight, saying she needed to support her baby boy, Sponge Wodumo. She also mentioned her late husband, Mampintsha, who she claimed would not support her wallowing at home over his death.

"I was the spear, he was my shield. So now that my shield is no longer here, I need to protect myself," she added.

Babes further mentioned how her mindset has shifted from being that young girl who was chasing money and booze to being a responsible woman who has goals and ambitions. Babes wants other young women to absorb her mindset and be focused.

Babes Wodumo speaks on music comeback

After the success of her recent album Ekhoneni, Babes went on Instagram to share her excitement over reaching 500K streams in just a month.

Babes posted a video of her dancing with her sister, Nondumiso Simelane, and she captioned her post:

"Looking back, God indeed never fails. The journey of loss was the most painful part of my life, but I stood still and waited on the Lord's guidance. I took a leap of faith and came back stronger than before," the star said.

"I must admit that it was never easy, but God had my back and was always available to wipe my tears. EKHONENI has over 500k streams, the whole album is even more, and it's not me, it's you guys, never giving up on me and reminding me it's now the time," she continued.

Babes also got emotional after meeting a fan who could not hold back her excitement when it came to meeting her at her car. The singer revealed how much her fans inspire her musically and personally, saying she also draws strength from their love.

Babes Wodumo given praise at Yfm

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo was a guest on Yfm studios on Friday, 7 November 2025.

When her interview concluded, the unexpected happened when the crew gathered to sing her song. On social media, many celebrities praised Babes Wodumo, and her fans reminded her just how much she is loved.

