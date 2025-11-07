South African Gqom queen Babes Wodumo was a guest on Yfm studios on Friday, 7 November 2025

After her interview, the unexpected happened, and she could not fight back her tears

On social media, many celebrities praised Babes Wodumo, and her fans reminded her just how much she is loved

Babes Wodumo was given her flowers following the interview on Yfm. Image: Babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Sometimes all it takes is one special moment to remind you who you are! Babes Wodumo was recently reminded that she is thee Gqom queen by the Yfm radio hosts.

Following her interview on Friday, 7 November, Babes was surprised by the team in the hallway. Like the Jenifer Hudson show spirit tunnel, the crew sang Babes' song Wololo, and she immediately started dancing.

However, she could not hold back her tears as she was overcome by heavy emotions. Babes shared the special moment with her fans with the caption:

"Had a wonderful interview @yfm, as soon as I ended my interview, I found the whole YFM team waiting for me. Receiving so much love, I couldn't hold back my tears. Thank you, YFM, for assuring me I still got it. This made my week."

SA reminds Babes that she is the best

Social media users reacted to the video, and they reassured Babes that she is indeed the GOAT.

poohbear008 praised:

"We love you. You forever remain the GOAT! Keep shining, God got you."

nonto_mcze wished:

"You’ll forever be famous, my girl. I love you."

thatodjheels stated:

"Oh, you deserve these flowers, my love."

indy_ngonini said:

"You're so humble, may this be your season in infinity."

n_moleko cried:

"Why am I being emotional? This shows how much I love Babes."

saidou.mandisi stated:

"Yfm, I love you. I will start tuning in to your show as of today. You are a radio station that cares. Babes, all of this is happening because you deserve it. Your comeback is personal, Mabheshingo."

nsiki52 said:

"All I want is to see you become successful in everything that you do. I wish you well."

may_peaches reacted:

"You deserve all the love and kindness in the world, MaBhesingo."

nommkhize1 shared:

"Grace and Mercy is all I see. You truly are in our hearts as South Africans because you trust us with your vulnerability and authenticity. You are truly loved."

londisibiya062 [raised:

"Babes, do you understand that the whole of South Africa loves you? Wena Wodumo odume iTheku lonke namaphethelo!"

Source: Briefly News