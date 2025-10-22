Babes Wodumo Comforts Emotional Fan: “They Don’t Know How Much They Heal Me”
- South African Gqom singer Babes Wodumo had a very touching interaction with a fan recently
- The self-proclaimed Gqom queen penned an emotionally charged letter of appreciation to her fans
- Fans observed the Instagram video, and many stated how much they loved and appreciated Babes
SA Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo was reassured recently that she has one of the most loyal fanbases ever. The star posted an emotional video where a fan cried uncontrollably, and she comforted the said fan.
Babes took this opportunity to appreciate her entire fanbase for the love and support that they have shown her.
Babes and fan melt hearts
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, Babes Wodumo posted a cute video of her and her supporter in a car.
Babes was either getting ready for a performance or had just concluded one when the fan jumped in to shed a few tears. She can be heard repeatedly asking her not to cry, and tries comforting her.
According to Babes, the fan even went as far as wanting to kiss her feet, to prove just how much she loves her.
"Sometimes, my fans don't know how much they heal me. It's been such a journey, but having my fans still gives me so much love. I give all the glory to God, because the lord knows my heart. This moment here is special. She even asked to touch and kiss my feet, but I denied so many times, but she insisted," she revealed.
The Elamont' hitmaker further appreciated those who streamed her latest album, Ekhoneni, and those who continuously defend her name.
"My fans are like family, I don't hide anything. I keep it raw and real, and they love me just the way I am, and I appreciate that so much. This album is not for Mampintsha and me only. But for my fans as well, it's a thank you to you all for letting me grieve as much as I needed without any judgment. Thank you for fighting my haters in my absence, for making others understand where I'm at and why. Always know, even when you doubt it, that I love you all so much and I really appreciate you. Don't forget to pre-save the album on the link in my bio. Thank you for always making me realise I'm the queen that can never be shaken because I got you guys," she ended her message.
Gqom lovers gathered under Babes' post to show her love and admiration. Here are some of the sweet comments.
Iccyrej shared:
"She is actually very nice in person. I met her in Durban, and she made my day."
Bopha_rsa stated:
"You are the most genuine celebrity I know."
Nal.Govender gushed:
"Beautiful and a kind heart."
icebarbielewis said:
"I love the way you look at her when she was crying. You have a good heart, sisi. I love you and your Music."
mhleli_sisanda is confident:
"I sense @babes_wodumo making a strong return to the industry after Shimora's passing, and I'm happy. All we need now is good PR and new Branding."
Seemore_possibilities revealed:
"That must be God, it takes another level of IQ to be able to see someone that genuinely adores you, to be able to silence the noise and attend to that Individual is so Godly. You go forth and multiply."
Watch the heartwarming video below:
Babes on finding love after husband's death
In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo revealed how her heart was broken by a man in her interview on Gagasi FM.
The Gqom singer was rumoured to have dated Zums from Ama Roto.
