An American family shared a heartwarming birthday surprise that has people talking online. TikTok user @itsdalyg, who posts content about her life with her husband and children, shared a video on 21 July 2025 showing the moment they surprised their 15-year-old daughter with her first car.

In the clip, they start recording the birthday girl exiting the family vehicle in a parking lot. Then, the mum asks her daughter if she's decided what she wants for her birthday yet. The birthday girl pauses and then mentions that the boots her mum gave her broke and self-destructed, so maybe she'd like a new pair for her birthday.

Her mum agrees to get boots but in the same moment states that she and the family got the young girl a gift and that it's in a small bag. The teen looks confused as the gift bag has a Mercedes logo on it, and when she opens the bag, she finds a black mug. She is very happy for the mug, calling it 'cute'.

Her mother goes on to give her a set of car keys, claiming the mug came with the keys. The young girl's reaction was priceless when she saw the brand new Mercedes CLA Coupé valued at over R800,000, as she continued asking:

"What? What... What?"

Netizens react to the luxury gift

Social media users flooded the comments with positive and negative reactions:

@Pasha & Mama gushed:

"Based off her reaction, the way she mentioned the boots and her clothing she has on. She seems very responsible and very appreciative. May her car be always getting her safely to places 🥰 God bless you dear, x."

@Whitneyworkinmomma👩🏼‍🔧 said:

"A fifteen year old with a Mercedes, dam I wish I could do this for my kid... I can't even afford a car for myself."

@Pam Audrey shared:

"SO HAPPY FOR HER! I got a Benz for my first car too, hope she enjoys it 😫."

@Gabriel Macias commented:

"She seems like a good kid and very appreciative. Congratulations on the car!"

@estellamartinez031 asked:

"Is she old enough to drive in her state?"

@rock_art_by_shari laughed

"A mercedes as a first car? 😂"

All about the Mercedes CLA Coupé

The CLA 200 model that TikToker @itsdalyg gifted her daughter can reach a top speed of 229 km/h, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds.

According to the Mercedes website, on the inside, there's a 10.25-inch digital display, wireless charging for phones, and a head-up display that shows important information on the windscreen. With all these features, a Mercedes-Benz like this is valued at over R800,000 (over $46,000) in South Africa, making it quite an expensive birthday gift.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

