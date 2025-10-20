A birthday celebration took a sour turn when a chocolate cake from a popular retailer was found with visible mould, sparking online attention

The video raised discussions about food safety, consumer rights, and retail responsibility in South Africa

Social media users engaged widely, sharing reactions, similar experiences, and advice, making the post quickly viral

South Africans were taken aback after a birthday cake mishap from a popular retailer sparked online conversations about food safety and consumer awareness.

A young South African woman showed disappointment after inspecting a birthday cake, highlighting concerns about food quality

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok user, @sine.mpafa, posted a video on 19 October 2025 showing a chocolate cake she purchased from a well-known South African retailer. In the video, she revealed visible green mould on the cake, expressing disappointment as it was meant for her birthday celebration. The post quickly gained attention due to the unexpected and concerning discovery, raising questions about food safety and quality standards at major retail outlets. The video, filmed at her home, captured her initial reaction as she examined the cake, highlighting the frustration of buying a product meant to be a treat but finding it unsafe to eat.

This incident underscores the importance of checking expiry dates and product conditions, especially for baked goods from large retailers. Experts often recommend inspecting cakes and other perishable items for freshness, as contamination can sometimes be overlooked during packaging and transport. The video, posted by content creator @sine.mpafa, also shines a light on consumer rights in South Africa, where buyers are entitled to safe and acceptable products, and retailers are responsible for ensuring the quality of their stock. The situation has prompted discussions around accountability and how companies handle complaints regarding spoiled food.

Cake controversy sparks social media buzz

The video went viral almost immediately, capturing the attention of thousands across social media platforms. Within one day, it had received over 7,000 likes and more than 500 comments, as users shared their reactions and similar experiences. Many viewers engaged with the post to express disbelief, share advice, or tag friends, amplifying its reach. The rapid spread of the video demonstrates how everyday consumer experiences can quickly become major talking points online, particularly when the incident involves widely recognised brands or relatable situations like birthday celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Public reaction was a mix of shock, amusement, and concern, with many viewers commenting on the unexpected disappointment of finding mould on a cake. The video sparked conversations about food safety, retail responsibility, and how easily celebrations can be ruined by such mishaps. While some users empathised with the creator’s frustration, others shared light-hearted takes on the situation, reflecting the blend of humour and outrage often seen on social media. Overall, the incident served as a reminder for both consumers and retailers to remain vigilant about the quality and safety of perishable products.

A close-up of a chocolate cake with visible green mould that caused online discussions about safety. Image: @sine.mpafa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Winnie. simply reacted:

“Sue. 😭😭”

Tshepiso defended other stores:

“SPAR cakes would never! 🥹”

Linny joked,

“Checkers is becoming Shoprite.”

Sdee329 admitted,

“I swear one day I’ll die in shame because I never check anything. 😭😭😭 After buying something, it goes straight in my stomach, no inspection, nada.”

Setshwana_0909, who once worked as a Checkers baker, gave insight:

“Sometimes the sponge comes in old or after the expiry date, we scrape off the cream and replace it with fresh cream on the old cake.”

AN expressed frustration:

“If it’s not rotten pies, it’s rotten chicken, and now cakes. 😭😭 Checkers!”

Tash776🇿🇦 concluded with a safe alternative:

“Rather buy at SPAR or Woolies cakes. Sorry, but I don’t trust Checkers or Pick n Pay cakes.”

User398925337 reminded everyone to be specific:

“There are 500 Checkers stores, so DON’T SAY CHECKERS, SAY WHICH CHECKERS YOU BOUGHT IT. I used to work for a Checkers store, and honestly, that never happened there.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to mould

A woman shared an emotional video of her mother's first birthday ever, surprising her with lavish decorations and a throne to celebrate her 48 years of life.

Former president Jacob Zuma's second wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, attended LaConco's 34th birthday celebration.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrated his long-term partner, Mmabatho Montsho, when she turned a year older on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

Source: Briefly News