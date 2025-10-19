A woman became a viral sensation after coming face-to-face with one of the big cats

The lady was at Shekinah Lion & Game Reserve when one of the lion tried its luck with her

The woman's reaction after a lion seemed to get ready to attack her entertained many people as they saw how she handled herself

In a video shared across social media, a woman visited a nature reserve and came close to a big cat. The lady amused viewers with her reaction when she thought a lion was about to come for her.

A TikTok video shows a woman getting a fright from a lion.

Source: TikTok

The video the lady shared of her moment of terror on TikTok cracked up many people. The woman amassed thousands of likes across social media because of her funny meltdown after her encounter with a big cat.

In a video shared on TikTok by @i_am_vee1 a woman was literally face-to-face with a lion. The lady had her guard down since the lion was behind a fence but still barely a distance away. The lion made a move that looked like a lunge, and she yelled while trying to run away. She burst out laughing after realising the lion could not get her through the fence.

The woman had a scare while visiting Shekinah Lion & Game Reserve.

Source: TikTok

South Africa applauds a boy facing a cheetah

People commented, making fun of how scared the lady was of the lion. Many wondered what the lady's plan was when she took off running. Others admitted she was braver as they doubted they'd have kept their composure if they were in the her place. Watch the video of the woman reacting to the lion below and read the comments below:

andzile Zwane imagined being in the woman's position:

"If that was me, it would have found a way to eat me because things happen to me😹😹😹😹amashwa."

Robb Motlhagodi was full of jokes:

"Apparently, she was asking for money from Brother Lion, and he got angered,"

Shecooksshewins(Rivoningo) was mortified by the video:

"Knowing myself, I would have fainted 🤣

Chef_Shekinah🇿🇼🇺🇸 had questions about her flight response:

"Where were you even running to😭😭😭"

Nando wa Lesele added:

"So you think that jojo was gonna save you 😂"



leleMaas was distracted:

"Love your dress, mama 😍"

tj_be_humble advised:

"Never turn your back on a lion, domesticated or not, never ever. 😂😂"

TakaLakheZandeKhayaleuDibashe was amused by lion charging at the lady:

"Life flashing moments 😂"



Amukelani_Enelo🥹🫦 was thoroughly entertained:

"😂😂😂😂and I'm seeing this at 0:28 I've never laughed this hard 😭🤣"

