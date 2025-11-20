Minnie Dlamini recently spoke about her failed marriage, saying the timing was off despite having desires to start a family

Mablerh recently revealed that the entire family was shocked when Minnie Dlamini announced that she would be getting married

Dlamini was married to Quinton Jones, and she had a series called Becoming Mrs Jones. When she got divorced, she reintroduced herself, saying she was in her anti-bride era

Actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini spoke candidly about her life before and after marriage with Nounouche Online.

The star revealed that she had always had a desire to get married; however, her marriage to Quinton Jones did not last long. In the interview, Minnie opened up baout how she contemplated getting married, and also questioned the timing.

Minnie on second guessing her choice

Speaking to Mablerh, the actress discussed how she always liked the idea of settling down and starting a family. However, she said that her marriage to Quinton Jones did not come at the right time.

However, Mablerh said that Minnie had always been a tomboy, and they never thought that she would get married.

"When you told me that you were getting married, that was a shocker for me," he said. "I never expected you to ever get married," he added and Minnie said her parents also did not expect it.

Minnie joked and said she got married because 'someone asked, and she said yes.'

"I was in a relationship, I was in love, and it was the next step. At that point, I had three cars, my house was fully paid off, and the next step was getting a bigger house, and I bought my parents a car. So I was at a point where I said, maybe this is the next step. I'm not sure if that was necessarily what I wanted, but it was there, and I thought growing up with my mom and dad together, it was the next step," she added.

Mablerh said even her late brother was very shocked, but they all decided to attend her wedding and have a good time.

"I liked how we grew up, and we did things together. It is something that I have always wanted. But I just thought my timing was off, but the opportunity came and I was like, okay," she mentioned.

Fans were shocked to learn about Minnie Dlamini's life growing up.

thobbo.gram laughed:

"Minnie, being a Tom Boy, was not in my bingo card."

sabie_mazibuko joked:

“Someone asked and I said yeah!” 😂😂 That’s me, do I have to do that?"

desiree_lanka was shocked:

"Bathong Minnie, someone asked, and I said yes!"

Minnie marks anti-bride era

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini shed light on her highly publicised divorce from Quinton Jones, stating that she was not defined by her marriage. She boldly stated that she was in her anti-bride era.

“My career has never been, and will never be, defined by my relationship status. I was Minnie before marriage, and I will be Minnie long after my divorce,” she said.

