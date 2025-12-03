A high-energy one-minute supermarket challenge captured nationwide attention after a woman’s swift and strategic approach impressed viewers

Her ability to prioritise essential household items under pressure sparked lively conversations and praise across social media

South Africans celebrated her enthusiasm, stamina and joyful ending, turning the moment into a widely shared viral sensation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman in South Africa has captured the attention of social media users after a video of her intense one-minute trolley dash left viewers both entertained and impressed.

During the fast-paced trolley dash competition, a woman in South Africa picked up maize meal for her trolley. Image: @atteridge.stadium

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has since gone viral after it was published on 1 December 2025, showcased the participant springing into action the moment the bell rang, grabbing essential grocery items with lightning-fast precision.

In the footage, she raced down the supermarket aisles and immediately reached for large packets of flour, rice and maize meal before swiftly adding fish, meat and several tubs of butter to her cart. Her quick-thinking strategy didn’t stop there. She continued piling in cooking oil, boxes of Cornflakes, numerous packets of long-life milk and a variety of other everyday essentials.

By the end of the one-minute challenge, her trolley was packed to the brim so full that items could barely stay inside. Exhausted but visibly thrilled with her performance, the woman ended her dash with a celebratory dance, prompting cheers from spectators and laughter from viewers online.

Her energetic performance has drawn a wave of reactions from social media users who praised both her speed and her ability to prioritise high-value household essentials under pressure. Many commented that she chose items that would truly make a difference at home, while others admired her determination and creative selection strategy.

Several users highlighted her stamina and excitement, noting that her victory dance at the end of the challenge was a wholesome and joyful moment. Others joked that she deserved a medal for her performance, claiming she used her one minute better than most would use five.

Her trolley dash, which was posted by TikTok user @atteridge.stadium, has since become a talking point across platforms, with South Africans celebrating her enthusiasm and turning the moment into yet another entertaining viral sensation.

A woman’s swift butter grab during an impressive trolley dash left South Africans amazed. Image: @atteridge.stadium

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the woman's trolley dash performance

The online community flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the woman's trolley dash performance.

April 62 said:

"She knows how to do a proper grocery."

BoiPex stated:

"Halala skeem halala🔥🥰."

T expressed:

"Super proud of you teacher Pona."

Victori@Godis wrote:

"Well done mommy .I'm proud of you🥰."

Zanele Ilorah commented:

"You made sure your kids are happy."

Mbali simply said:

"She’s such a star 👌."

Watch the video below:

More trolley dash stories by Briefly News

A South African man has left social media users in disbelief after a video of his lightning-fast trolley dash showcased extraordinary speed, precision and focus.

A woman in South Africa has sparked a wave of online reactions after a video of her participating in a trolley dash challenge left many viewers feeling underwhelmed.

A woman has left Mzansi both entertained and impressed after nearly wiping out an entire store’s meat section during a high-speed trolley dash that has since gone viral online.

Source: Briefly News