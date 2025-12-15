Actress Natasha Thahane mourns the death of her grandmother and uncle on social media

Former The Queen star shared an emotional message about how she has been since the passing of her family members

Thahane also posted a heartwarming video of memories she had created with her granny

Natasha Thahane's grandmother has passed away. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

South African popular actress Natasha Thahane ends the year on a sour note as she loses two family members; however, she mentioned how her grandmother's death hit her hard.

On Sunday, 14 December 2025, the media personality who turned 30 this year shared heartbreaking news about her grandmother and uncle on social media.

Thahane lost the closest family member; she posted a video of the memories she had created with her granny while she was still alive and penned an emotional message, which garnered many views.

She wrote:

"It has been a challenging time for our family. 🕊️ On Sunday, we lost my uncle. Just a few days later, on Wednesday, we lost my grandmother, too. That Wednesday, I was sitting with her, braiding my hair. She asked me not to do single braids but straight back cornrows because they’re quicker. I listened, as I always did. Even in that moment, she was still guiding me, still being herself."

Thahane further shared that the death of her granny hit their family while they were busy making funeral arrangements for her uncle, who also recently passed away.

Natasha Thahane mourns the death of her family members. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

"While I was busy helping with the arrangements for my uncle’s funeral, she spoke calmly about what she wanted for her funeral. My hairdresser and I asked her not to say such things, but she continued… She kept asking when my little sister and my cousins were coming back from the car wash. We talked. We laughed. She was FINE! She waited for my cousins, my sister, and me to finish braiding my hair. And then everything happened so fast. She passed away in our hands."

She further wrote:

"Lala Ntombi Endala ❤️ Thank you for the wisdom, the love, and the lessons you gave so freely. In July, we travelled to Thailand, a dream made possible by the Garnier team. What a beautiful time we had. I take peace in knowing that she is now resting. They both did me dirty. It all hasn’t sunk. Lord, please give us strength."

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with condolences and tributes to the actress and her family.

See the post below:

Ratile Mabitsela reeling after Lehlogonolo's death

Briefly News previously reported that businessman and reality TV star Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away on 12 February 2025. He was the estranged husband of former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela.

According to Drum Magazine, Ratile was left pained by his passing and shared some heartbreaking statements. According to the news publication, Mabitsela took his own life. The couple was going through a divorce. This week, they celebrated the 7th birthday of their twins.

