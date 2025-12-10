Kelly Khumalo Opens Up About Being Pregnant With Twins: “I Was Meant To Have Triplets”
- Award-winning star Kelly Khumalo has opened up about her last pregnancy and how she was meant to conceive triplets
- The singer was a guest on DJ Fresh's What A Week (WAW) podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy
- Mzansi professed their love for Khumalo under the YouTube post, with people saying Kelly deserves her flowers
Kelly Khumalo has opened up about loss and how she suffered from it during her last pregnancy.
Speaking to DJ Fresh on his podcast, What A Week, Khumalo revealed that she was expecting triplets; however, she only gave birth to one child.
Kelly speaks on last pregnancy
The singer said she found out at 16 weeks that she had three sacks inside her, but one was empty, and the other two had little embryos.
"When she was conceived, she was a twin. Well, there were three, but the other sack had nothing, and the other two had human beings. Hence, I named her 'The Goddess of three moons'. I was meant to have triplets, but my body wasn't ready," Khumalo said.
Fresh asked her if she would have coped with triplets and having to tend to their individual needs. Kelly responded:
"Knowing me, I would have coped, because it is a gift from God, so he would have wanted it that way. It would have been the best thing ever for me. However, I am still grateful that at least one made it," she added.
DJ Fresh then spoke about his experience with a miscarriage with his then-wife, Thabiso, saying it happened about 18 years ago.
Kelly chimed in, "I have access to certain realms, and I have seen my boy. Every time she wants something, she wants the second one for her brother. So I am forever reminded of that. It's something that a parent would not fully get over."
Mzansi reacts to Kelly's revelation
@TheOne_T
3 days ago
KK is a woman society keeps advising me to hate, but angeke, I cant shem, I love how staunch she is in her truth and how aligned she is with her self and how unapologetic she is in her being, I aspire and draw from her, her conviction can only be God's scream of how every human whose in doubt of themselves should be in him. I LOVE HER.
@LeratoMoeng-d2g
5 days ago
Kelly Khumalo has evolved so much and I love how she brands herself. Very professional yooh she depicts the growth of every evolving black woman
@princessmajola8124
"Oh, Kelly, you're loved. Nothing will make me hate you. As for Fresh, you really care about maKhumaloand I love that of you."
Source: Briefly News
