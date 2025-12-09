Lamiez Holworthy opened up about a recent incident where a fan vomited on her at an event

The DJ and radio personality shared a hilarious yet heartfelt story about a busy day she had, which ended on an emotional note

Her story was met with happy tears from her followers, who were moved by the DJ's enduring kindness

Lamiez Holworthy recalled an embarrassing incident she had with a fan. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule recently recounted an incident where she had an unknown fan vomit on her during an outing.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 5 December 2025, the Metro FM presenter shared a recap of a busy night of working, both on radio and her DJing gigs, where she managed to find time for a quick lunch with her team.

She said one of her shows was cancelled due to the rainy weather, allowing her to enjoy some downtime with her friends, which took an unexpected turn when an unknown man threw up on her.

"A random man ran past and vomited a little on me," she said.

Lamiez revealed that she had never been vomited on by anyone aside from her son, and this particular incident happened so quickly that even her security guards could not save her in time. Hilariously, she said it could have been worse.

"Guess I should be happy that it was just a little liquid and no solids, right?"

Thankfully, the story did not end in tears, well, sad tears, that is.

Lamiez Holworthy recalled the night she had a fan vomit on her during an outing. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on the aftermath, the former Live Amp host mentioned bumping into a couple she had helped in 2024 after tragically losing their son.

She revealed that they surprised her at her last gig with small gifts, thanking her for her generosity.

"God sent my family and I to help them, and we made sure that Jr got a beautiful tombstone that his family could honour and remember him by every time they go visit him."

Lamiez said the ultimate gift for showing people kindness was them returning it to her when she least expected it.

Her post included a video documenting the experiences, the takeaway being her admission that she "doesn't know herself," which appeared to reference the profound influence she has on others, not just as a public figure but also as a human being.

Watch Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's video below.

Social media reacts to Lamiez Holworthy's post

Fans and peers reacted to the post, admiring Lamiez Holworthy's kindheartedness. Read some of their comments below.

tshia_phoenix was emotional:

"Aww, this got me teary again. Bless your heart, mama."

mmmabatho admired Lamiez Holworthy:

"One thing I love about this beautiful human being is her heart. Ah man, Lamiez, may God always cover you, sis."

mushmydj showed love to Lamiez Holworthy:

"Our first international gig in Namibia will always stay with me — and so will your light. Your dedication and grace inspire me. Keep shining, and may God continue to bless your journey."

tsholo_0025 wrote:

"You are loved, my darling, continue being who you are. We love you."

Lamiez Holworthy dances with her father

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lamiez Holworthy-Morule dancing with her father, Sello "Chicco" Twala.

The DJ enjoyed a wholesome father-daughter moment, which raised questions from users who became interested in Lamiez's family life.

Source: Briefly News